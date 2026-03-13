Epic western starring Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway and Martin Balsam. Jack Crabb is a pioneer, adopted Sioux Indian, drunk, conman and adventurer. At 121 years of age, he is all set to tell of his life and times and of the West as it really was. Most importantly, he tells of the climax of his adventures as the only white survivor at the infamous Battle of the Little Bighorn where General Custer led his forces into a massacre.