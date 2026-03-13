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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Madison

    2026

    Romance

    Action

    A New York family's cosy existence unravels following a tragedy and they attempt to process their grief during a retreat in rural Montana
  • The Race for Ancient Egypt in Colour

    Documentary

    History

    Documentary using colourised archive footage to explore archaeology in Egypt between the world wars, as the nation strove for sovereignty
  • Dead of Winter

    2025

    Action

    Thriller

    15

    A woman, travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl, finding herself in a fight for survival. Thriller, starring Emma Thompson and Judy Geer
  • Dynasty: The Murdochs

    2026

    Documentary

    Thousands of pages of documents, emails, and text messages that have never been seen on television chart the inner working of one of the world's most powerful families. Rupert Murdoch and his chosen heir Lachlan are pitted against the patriarch's other adult children, James, Elisabeth and Prudence, for control of the Murdoch media empire when Rupert dies. An ugly court battle ensues as the fractured family stands at a crossroads and 94-year-old Rupert enacts plans to protect his legacy.
  • Gladiators Season 3

    2026

    Entertainment

    The Gladiators are back! Bradley and Barney Walsh host a new series as determined Contenders battle superhuman Gladiators in brutal events, before facing the dreaded Eliminator.
  • The Walsh Sisters

    2025

    Drama

    Walsh siblings Claire, Rachel, Maggie, Anna, and Helen grapple with personal challenges, relationships, and the complexities of modern life.
  • Bill Bailey's Vietnam

    2025

    Travel

    Documentary

    The comedian travels across the country on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Saigon
  • Little Big Man

    1970

    Western

    Adventure

    15

    Epic western starring Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway and Martin Balsam. Jack Crabb is a pioneer, adopted Sioux Indian, drunk, conman and adventurer. At 121 years of age, he is all set to tell of his life and times and of the West as it really was. Most importantly, he tells of the climax of his adventures as the only white survivor at the infamous Battle of the Little Bighorn where General Custer led his forces into a massacre.
  • Wilson's Way Out

    Documentary

    Carolyn Quinn tells the astonishing story of how and why Harold Wilson sensationally became the only modern Prime Minister to step down voluntarily. His resignation prompted a wave of conspiracy theories, involving a Downing Street affair, a thwarted military coup and the CIA believing the British Prime Minister was a Soviet agent
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 14 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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