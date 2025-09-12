Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 13 December
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
BBC PromsAnnual classical music extravaganza.
Iron Maiden: Live in ConcertHighlights of the band's concert performances filmed in different cities around the world, from their tour in 2008. Featuring songs including Fear of the Dark, Wasted Years, Number of the Beast and Hallowed Be Thy Name. Footage taken from the film Somewhere Back in Time Live
Live Athletics: World ChampionshipsLive coverage of the biennial sporting event.
Hard TruthsMike Leigh directs BAFTA-nominated drama exploring the contemporary world through the eyes of two sisters that have differing outlooks on life. Starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber and Tuwaine Barrett
One NightThree women confront the shocking events of their past in a six-part Australian drama created and written by Emily Ballou. Forty-year-old Simone (Nicole da Silva) has secretly penned a debut novel based on traumatic events from 20 years ago which devastated the lives of childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone). The release of the book stirs up uncomfortable old memories and forces a close-knit coastal community to relive traumas. Simone's fiction blurs with the sobering truth and the book threatens to poison sisterly solidarity
The Pope's ExorcistHorror starring Russell Crowe. Rome, 1987: Father Gabriele Amorth is established as the Vatican's chief exorcist, so it is no surprise when he is assigned to investigate the demonic possession of an American teenager living with his family in an old abbey in Spain. However, as Amorth proceeds with his examination, it becomes clear that something dangerous is buried deep beneath the building.
Britain's Railway Empire in ColourThe story of how Britain gave railways to the world, featuring newly colourised archive materials
Zara and Mike: the Royal and the Rugby PlayerCharting the story of Zara, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter, and rugby hero Mike Tindall, and how they cemented their places in the hearts of the British public. And asking if in this new, slimmed down royal family, should they have a frontline role?
NosferatuIn 1838 Germany, Thomas Hutter is sent to the Carpathian mountains to secure the signature of enigmatic nobleman Count Orlok on a property sale in the German city of Wisborg. Thomas leaves his bride Ellen in the care of friend Friedrich Harding and his wife Anna. The young man barely survives the exhausting trip to Europe and stumbles home to find Ellen driven to delirium by a telepathic bond to the Count. Director Robert Eggers' version of the Dracula-inspired horror, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
The SeagullBy Anton Chekhov. Life for people on the Sorin's country estate in Russia. Recorded on location. Stars Diana Quick and Helena Bonham Carter. First aired in 1993