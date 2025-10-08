Eighty years after its founding, the United Nations stands at a crossroads. Created in the aftermath of the Second World War to keep the peace and promote global cooperation, it has been celebrated for moments of decisive diplomacy and condemned for political paralysis. Today, with climate change, pandemics, technological disruption and shifting geopolitical alliances redefining the global landscape, the question is whether the UN can adapt quickly enough to remain effective. This programme examines the lessons of its past and asks what kind of peacekeeping role it can realistically play in the 21st century