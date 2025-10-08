Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 11 October
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
2022
Drama
Comedy
15Action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a fictional version of himself. After losing out on the role of a lifetime, jaded, cash-strapped Hollywood star Nick Cage travels to Mallorca to fulfil the fantasy of a rich super-fan who wants him to read his screenplay. But once there, Cage is recruited by two CIA agents to investigate a political kidnapping - and is plunged into a plot that's just like one of his bombastic blockbusters.
- Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening
2024
Entertainment
RealityComedy game show in which celebrities team up with family members, with the parents choosing which questions their grown-up children will answer and gambling on how many they can get right. If the contestants meet their parent's expectations they will get the money, but fall short and the cash is split between the other teams
- The 1% Club
2022
Entertainment
Game show
12Lee Mack hosts a quiz show of logic and common sense.
- Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
2025
Drama
MysteryThe survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
- Strictly Come Dancing Season 23
2025
EntertainmentDazzling routines, outrageous sets, flamboyant costumes and the occasional dance dis-aaa-ster.
- Pavarotti at the BBC
2025
MusicA celebration of some of Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti's finest performances from the BBC archives, capturing how he become the biggest opera star of modern times. He brought the artform to mainstream audiences through appearances on shows like Parkinson and Wogan, his collaborations with some of the biggest names in pop music, and his enduring takes on classic arias like Nessun Dorma
- Presence
2024
Horror
Thriller
15Supernatural drama starring Lucy Liu, Callina Liang and Chris Sullivan. A mute ghost watches on as a family moves into a spacious suburban home and hidden tensions rise to the surface. Mother Rebekah seems to be involved in a crime, while teenage daughter Chloe, who is grieving after a friend's fatal overdose, begins to sense the unseen presence when it intervenes in the family's life.
- The Intruder
2025
Drama
ThrillerA woman hires an au pair, but quickly feels uneasy with her as a series of domestic accidents make her appear a bad mother. French psychological thriller, starring Mélanie Doutey
- The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?
Documentary and factualInvestigating the unsolved 2015 murder of John Palmer, who was nicknamed Goldfinger after his involvement in melting down gold from the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery
- War and Peace: The UN at 80
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualEighty years after its founding, the United Nations stands at a crossroads. Created in the aftermath of the Second World War to keep the peace and promote global cooperation, it has been celebrated for moments of decisive diplomacy and condemned for political paralysis. Today, with climate change, pandemics, technological disruption and shifting geopolitical alliances redefining the global landscape, the question is whether the UN can adapt quickly enough to remain effective. This programme examines the lessons of its past and asks what kind of peacekeeping role it can realistically play in the 21st century