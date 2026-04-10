In December 2022, Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff sustained severe injuries while filming at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey for an episode of Top Gear. He disappeared from public view to begin his rehabilitation and later said that he felt lucky to be alive. Award-winning filmmaker John Dower follows Flintoff over the course of 12 months to document his recovery and the impact on his life away from the spotlight. The feature-length film invites the former international cricketer and broadcast presenter to reflect on his sporting career, which including two Ashes series wins with England