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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • McCartney: The Hunt for the Lost Bass

    2026

    Music

    The disappearance of Paul McCartney's original Höfner bass more than 50 years ago is one of rock 'n' roll's great mysteries and this documentary tells the story of the instrument and the quest to find it. Featuring interviews with the former Beatle, his brother Mike, musicians Klaus Voormann and Elvis Costello, and roadies, journalists and fans who embarked on a mission to return the bass to its place in music history
  • Celebrity Bridge of Lies

    2023

    Game show

    Ross Kemp presents the high stakes quiz, with famous faces playing to win money for their chosen charities.
  • Flintoff

    2025

    Sport

    Documentary

    12

    In December 2022, Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff sustained severe injuries while filming at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey for an episode of Top Gear. He disappeared from public view to begin his rehabilitation and later said that he felt lucky to be alive. Award-winning filmmaker John Dower follows Flintoff over the course of 12 months to document his recovery and the impact on his life away from the spotlight. The feature-length film invites the former international cricketer and broadcast presenter to reflect on his sporting career, which including two Ashes series wins with England
  • Mercy

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    12A

    In the near future, detective Chris Pratt has 90 minutes to convince an advanced AI judge that he did not murder his wife, Rebecca Ferguson.
  • ITV Racing Live | Episode 29

    2026

    Sport

    Ed Chamberlin presents coverage of the 4.00 Grand National from Aintree, the most prestigious race on the British calendar. Nick Rockett was ridden to victory by Patrick Mullins last year at a price of 33/1. With analysis from AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald, reports by Matt Chapman, Rishi Persad, Alice Plunkett and Luke Harvey, betting news from Brian Gleeson, Social Stable thoughts with Oli Bell and Sam Quek, and commentary from Richard Hoiles
  • Celebrity Sabotage

    2025

    Entertainment

    Reality

    Prank show in which Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Sam Thompson and GK Barry work together to sabotage unsuspecting members of the public who think they are participating in new ITV shows
  • Death of a Prince: The Tragedy of William of Gloucester

    History

    Prince William of Gloucester, cousin of Elizabeth II, lived a life of independence, quiet rebellion and a relentless pursuit of freedom, but it all led to the ultimate tragedy. This documentary traces the life and death of a man who was determined to step beyond the rigid expectations of royal life, instead choosing a career in diplomacy, working for the Foreign Office and engaging directly with the wider world. However, on August 28, 1972, his plane crashed during the Goodyear International Air Trophy race, killing him instantly at the age of just 30
  • Hidden Assets Season 3

    2025

    Crime/detective

    A brutal family murder pulls DS Claire Wallace into a case spanning Ireland and Spain's Basque country. In pursuit of 27 million euros in stolen funds, she and detective Jon Beitia race to expose links to an Irish ex-con and a smuggling network.
  • The Sarkozy Affair

    Documentary

    Tristan Redman tells the story of the rise and fall of Nicolas Sarkozy, as a court in Paris decides the fate of the first French President since the Second World War to end up behind bars. Archive recordings and contemporary interviews with those who know Sarkozy well reveal the story of a secret pact with a dictator and Unexplained meetings between figures close to government and a known terrorist
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Saturday 11 April
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