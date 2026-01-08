Ad

  • Waiting for the Out

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Drama starring Josh Finan as a teacher leading a philosophy class in a prison, a job that forces him to question his own past
  • Heated Rivalry

    2025

    Romance

    Sport

    Drama starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie about two ice-hockey players whose on-ice animosity conceals a secret romance between the two
  • The Salt Path

    2024

    Drama

    12A

    A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek. With Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs and Denis Lill
  • Tour de Fred

    2024

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    Fred Sirieix takes part in a cycling challenge around the region, and meets the locals
  • A Few Good Men

    1992

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Courtroom drama starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee is assigned to defend two marines accused of killing a colleague at their base in Cuba. As he gathers evidence for the case, Kaffee encounters strong opposition from the base's disciplinarian commanding officer.
  • Sunset Blvd

    1950

    Romance

    Drama

    PG

    Drama starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim. Screenwriter Joe Gillis floats dead in the swimming pool of a neglected Hollywood mansion. Six months earlier, out of work and desperate, he'd been hired as a writer by former silent screen star Norma Desmond, who was hoping to make a triumphant comeback.
  • Tron: Ares

    2025

    Sci-fi

    Action

    12

    Julian Dillinger, grandson of ENCOM's Machiavellian former president Ed Dillinger, summons his Ares security program from the Grid to our world to hunt down ENCOM's current CEO, Eve Kim. She is continuing the groundbreaking work of Kevin Flynn.
  • Paris with Marianne

    Documentary and factual

    Jude Rogers pays tribute to 1960s pop icon Marianne Faithfull
