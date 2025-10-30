Ad

  • Girlbands Forever

    2025

    Music

    Documentary and factual

    Girl power and killer harmonies. Stars from All Saints, Mis-Teeq and more take a trip through the highs and lows of 90s pop and beyond - from adoration to the flip side of fame.
  • Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
  • Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Season 6

    2025

    Entertainment

    Michael McIntyre hosts a game show packed with huge stars, big laughs and a giant spinning wheel. Can the contestants, guided by celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?
  • The 1% Club Season 5

    Entertainment

    Lee Mack hosts the quiz show of logic and common sense where questions get increasingly more difficult.
  • Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening

    2024

    Entertainment

    Reality

    Comedy game show in which celebrities team up with family members, with the parents choosing which questions their grown-up children will answer and gambling on how many they can get right. If the contestants meet their parent's expectations they will get the money, but fall short and the cash is split between the other teams
  • Great British Train Journeys from Above

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    All aboard in celebration of 200 years of train travel. Hugh Bonneville narrates as cutting-edge drones showcase the most iconic steam rail journeys in Britain.
  • The Meghan Effect: How She Shook Up the Royal Family

    Documentary and factual

    One of the most divisive and controversial celebrities in the world, the Duchess of Sussex is seen by some as a champion of truth and by others as guilty of nearly bringing down the monarchy. This documentary examines how she has both revitalised and unsettled the royal family in ways that no one could have predicted
  • Out of This World: 25 Years of the ISS

    Documentary and factual

    Alice Bunn explores the history of the International Space Station, and the shifting geopolitics which led to the East and West putting aside their differences and creating the ultimate symbol of human ingenuity and collaboration. Featuring mission audio, news archive and personal stories of those intimately involved in the station's creation
