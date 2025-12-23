The host rings in the new year in the company of Tom Hiddleston, who is set to return as spy Jonathan Pine in the second series of The Night Manager. Also appearing are Oscar-winner Laura Dern and comic actor Will Arnett, who are starring together in Is This Thing On?, inspired by the life of comedian John Bishop. Owen Cooper, the young star of TV phenomenon Adolescence, also joins the host, while triple Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan and comedian Tim Key discuss their part in feelgood British hit The Ballad of Wallis Island. Plus, Alison Limerick performs her classic dance hit Where Love Lives