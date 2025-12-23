Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Graham Norton Show | Episode 13

    2025

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    The host rings in the new year in the company of Tom Hiddleston, who is set to return as spy Jonathan Pine in the second series of The Night Manager. Also appearing are Oscar-winner Laura Dern and comic actor Will Arnett, who are starring together in Is This Thing On?, inspired by the life of comedian John Bishop. Owen Cooper, the young star of TV phenomenon Adolescence, also joins the host, while triple Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan and comedian Tim Key discuss their part in feelgood British hit The Ballad of Wallis Island. Plus, Alison Limerick performs her classic dance hit Where Love Lives
  • Here We Go | Our New Year's Fireworks Fantasaganza

    2025

    Comedy

    With the new year fast approaching, Rachel is keen to throw a massive party, although Paul would much rather the family welcomed in 2026 in a quiet holiday cottage - preferably one with a sauna so he can sweat out the massive boil on his cheek. Cue a typically chaotic Jessop holiday, involving a road trip, a missing dummy and a large crate of unlicensed fireworks picked up at a police auction. Festive special of the comedy, starring Katherine Parkinson and Jim Howick, with Alison Steadman, Tom Basden and Freya Parks
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

    2021

    Animation

    Comedy

    PG

    Part-animated comedy drama featuring the voice of Jenny Slate. Tiny talking seashell Marcel lives with his grandmother in a house that's used as an AirBnb. When a film-maker comes to stay and uploads videos of Marcel's life to the internet, the lovable mollusc becomes a media sensation. But all Marcel really wants is to find the missing members of his extended family.
  • Kiss Me, Kate

    2025

    Comedy

    Music

    From the Barbican Centre in London, Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar and Broadway royalty Stephanie J Block lead a stellar cast in a production of Cole Porter's musical comedy. Filmed especially for the big screen and accompanied by a full orchestra, the show-tune classics keep coming - from Brush Up Your Shakespeare to Too Darn Hot, Always True to You (In My Fashion) and Tom, Dick or Harry
  • Titanic Sinks Tonight

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    When she left Belfast in April, 1912, Titanic was the most famous ship in the world. Four days into her maiden voyage, the 'unsinkable ship' hit an iceberg in the icy waters of the Atlantic. From the crucial seconds before the collision, to the final moments when the hull sank beneath the waves, this dramatised documentary pieces together the events, minute by minute, to reveal what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on the night of April 14
  • A Minecraft Movie

    2025

    Action

    Comedy

    PG

    Four misfits are yanked through a strange portal into a cubic realm powered by imagination. To return home, they must learn its rules and journey alongside an unlikely master crafter. Director Jared Hess's blockbusting fantasy adventure based on the hit videogame, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge
  • Top of the Pops

    Music

    Long-running BBC music show featuring studio performances, videos and archive footage of classic hits. It ran in a weekly format from 1964 until 2006. Specials are broadcast at Christmas.
  • West Side Story

    1961

    Music

    Musical

    PG

    Film version of the classic musical with songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is updated to late-1950s New York where two rival gangs, the American "Jets" and the Puerto Rican "Sharks" are preparing for confrontation. The tension is heightened when Maria, the sister of "Sharks" leader Bernardo, falls in love with a former "Jet", Tony.
  • Snow White's Radio Drama Romance
    By Gordon House. Producer Graham, who is attempting to cope with his imminent retirement, along with a depressed technical producer whose boyfriend has just left her, a writer whose home has been burgled and an actor with a drink problem attempt to produce a radio pantomime. Starring Jon Strickland and Clive Hayward
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – New Year's Eve
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The Christmas TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad