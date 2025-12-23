Ad

  • The Night Manager Season 2

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Pine’s past resurfaces after a chance sighting. He’s pulled into a deadly conspiracy reaching from Colombia’s jungles to the heart of MI6.
  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • Run Away

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Adapted by Harlan Coben from his own novel, Run Away is an eight-part thriller about the trauma and secrets that bind a family but can also tear them apart. From the outside, Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) and his wife Ingrid (Minnie Driver) appear to have a perfect life but behind closed doors, there are chinks in the family's armour. His eldest daughter, Paige (Ellie de Lange), unexpectedly runs away from home and Simon launches a desperate search to locate her. Private investigator Elena Ravenscroft (Ruth Jones) is also looking for Paige and Simon must decide whether to trust her and work together to find his child
  • Wild London

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Having lived in London for 75 years, David Attenborough shares his intimate knowledge of the city's natural history. London is considered the greenest city in the world with a surprising variety of animal dramas playing out in the most unexpected places - whether it's pigeons commuting by the Tube, snakes slithering along Regent's canal, parakeets raiding city parks or beavers building a home next to a busy shopping centre. The veteran naturalist celebrates the extraordinary ways animals adapt to survive in the urban jungle and the inspiring initiatives to encourage nature back into the city
  • New Year's Day Concert

    Music

    A New Year greeting of hope, friendship and peace. The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra perform their traditional concert in the beautiful Golden Hall of the Musikverein.
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

    2020

    Action

    Animation

    PG

    Animated fantasy adventure featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. Chieftain's daughter Raya has been trained to guard five precious gems that protect her community. When she is betrayed by a rival, Raya's people are turned to stone by evil spirits. Alone and desperate, Raya embarks on a quest to find Sisu, the last surviving dragon, who may have the power to undo the spell and reunite Raya with her friends and family.
  • The Great British Bake Off | 2026

    Lifestyle

    Food

    In a first-ever twist, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding welcome pairs of seasoned bakers into the tent, inviting them to battle it out for the coveted new year's cake stand. In the Signature, the duos create fantastic festive pies. The action heats up as the bakers pass the baton in a tricky Technical relay. Finally, in the Showstopper, each duo bring their favourite festive movie to life in biscuit form. As ever, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge the contenders' offerings
  • The Documentary | Kibera Ballerinas

    Documentary and factual

    The rise in popularity of ballet in one of Africa's informal settlements, Kibera, Kenya, and how this form of dance is helping young Kenyans beyond the stage
