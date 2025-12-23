Adapted by Harlan Coben from his own novel, Run Away is an eight-part thriller about the trauma and secrets that bind a family but can also tear them apart. From the outside, Simon Greene (James Nesbitt) and his wife Ingrid (Minnie Driver) appear to have a perfect life but behind closed doors, there are chinks in the family's armour. His eldest daughter, Paige (Ellie de Lange), unexpectedly runs away from home and Simon launches a desperate search to locate her. Private investigator Elena Ravenscroft (Ruth Jones) is also looking for Paige and Simon must decide whether to trust her and work together to find his child