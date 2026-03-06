Ad

  • Rooster

    2026

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
  • Great British Castle Rescue

    History

    Documentary

    Rick Edwards takes an aerial and up-close view of some of the UK's most awe-inspiring but rundown castles
  • Marshals

    2026

    Action

    Crime/detective

    Ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton leaves Yellowstone Ranch to join U.S. Marshals, using his cowboy and military skills to fight crime in Montana while dealing with family ties and the mental toll of law enforcement.
  • Death in Paradise Season 15

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    DI Mervin Wilson tackles new mysteries on Saint Marie, while struggling to find his place on the island. Meanwhile, a newly uncovered family connection brings its own challenges.
  • Trying Season 3

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    All Jason and Nikki want is a baby, but it's the one thing they just can't have. So, they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel think they're ready to be parents?
  • AI Confidential with Hannah Fry

    2026

    Science and technology

    Documentary

    The mathematician explores stories emerging from the world of AI, meeting individuals whose lives have been transformed for better or worse by this new technology
  • Together

    2025

    Thriller

    Horror

    15

    The lives of Amber and Monique, college students in the Chicago area, take a 180 degree turn when they are abducted by two strangers: college janitor Franklin and his ex-convict cousin, Ronald. Together, they must come up with a plan to escape or die trying. A thriller full of twists and turns.
  • Small Prophets

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    A man whose girlfriend disappeared seven years previously is given a recipe for a potion that helps foretell the future. Comedy written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, starring Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley and Lauren Patel
  • Will & Ralf Should Know Better

    2024

    Arts and culture

    Nature

    Actors Will Mellor and Ralf Little - friends for over 20 years - are on a laughter-packed mission to discover what aspects of modern life they're getting right but are more often getting wrong.
