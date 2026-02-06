Ad

  • Small Prophets

    2026

    Comedy

    A man whose girlfriend disappeared seven years previously is given a recipe for a potion that helps foretell the future. Comedy written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, starring Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley and Lauren Patel
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

    2026

    Fantasy

    Action

    Fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they travel through Westeros. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell star
  • Silent Witness Season 29

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.
  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • Written on the Wind

    1956

    Drama

    PG

    Melodrama starring Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall and Robert Stack. When Lucy Moore falls in love with the handsome son of a Texas millionaire, her life is transformed. But Kyle Hadley is a tormented man with a secret that not even Moore can discover until it's too late.
  • Panorama | Knife Crime: What Happened to Our Boys?

    2026

    Documentary

    News

    Frankie McCamley reports on two teenagers from south-east London murdered in knife attacks within just a few weeks of each other. Both boys were being exploited by criminal gangs. Their mothers talk about how they knew their sons were in danger, and desperately tried to get help. But they say the authorities failed them, and now want answers as to why
  • Betrayal
    An assassination links an MI5 agent to a conspiracy, and he races to find the truth and protect his career, marriage and Britain. Spy thriller, starring Shaun Evans
  • Fingernails

    2023

    Fantasy

    Romance

    15

    Futuristic romantic drama starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White. Lovers and spouses everywhere have been thrown into anxiety and turmoil by a test that measures romantic compatibility, resulting in either a pass or fail. Anna takes a job at a company that aims to coach couples into passing the test. But she soon begins to doubt the positive result that she and her own husband achieved. Maybe she's supposed to be with her new co-worker instead?
  • James

    Arts and culture

    By Percival Everett. A reimagining of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain, but narrated by Huckleberry's friend on his travels, the fugitive slave Jim
