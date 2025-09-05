Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 8 September
TaskAn FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
Thailand: The Dark Side of ParadiseZara McDermott travels to Thailand to discover an exotic paradise with two conflicting sides. Beyond the golden beaches and bustling cities lie wild parties, drugs and cheap sex.
The GuestThriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
Policing ParadiseDocumentary following police officers in Bermuda, including around 30 from the UK, as they deal with the highs and lows of policing this British Overseas Territory
Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha StoryOn 6 July 1988, fire engulfed Piper Alpha, killing 167 men. With dramatic testimony and emotional interviews, this is the minute-by-minute story of that night and the search for truth.
Global EyeA programme focusing on forensic journalism from all corners of the world by BBC Eye, the World Service's critically acclaimed investigative unit, and featuring expert global correspondents getting to the heart of the biggest international stories
The Biddy Baxter StorySarah Dunant presents a 1987 profile of the former editor of long-running BBC children's magazine show Blue Peter, featuring contributions by presenters including Sarah Greene, Valerie Singleton, Simon Groom and Peter Purves.
The Sky at NightAstronomers focus on space-related topics, such as artificial satellites, black holes and neutron stars, and cover what is happening in the night sky at the time each edition is being made.
Mother Mary Comes to MeArundhati Roy's memoir of her early life, and her relationship with her formidable mother