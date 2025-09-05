Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Task

    An FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
    NOW

  • I Fought the Law

    Fact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
    ITVX

  • Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise

    Zara McDermott travels to Thailand to discover an exotic paradise with two conflicting sides. Beyond the golden beaches and bustling cities lie wild parties, drugs and cheap sex.

  • The Guest

    Thriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
    BBC iPlayer

  • Policing Paradise

    Documentary following police officers in Bermuda, including around 30 from the UK, as they deal with the highs and lows of policing this British Overseas Territory
    BBC iPlayer

  • Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story

    On 6 July 1988, fire engulfed Piper Alpha, killing 167 men. With dramatic testimony and emotional interviews, this is the minute-by-minute story of that night and the search for truth.
    BBC iPlayer

  • Global Eye

    A programme focusing on forensic journalism from all corners of the world by BBC Eye, the World Service's critically acclaimed investigative unit, and featuring expert global correspondents getting to the heart of the biggest international stories

  • The Biddy Baxter Story

    Sarah Dunant presents a 1987 profile of the former editor of long-running BBC children's magazine show Blue Peter, featuring contributions by presenters including Sarah Greene, Valerie Singleton, Simon Groom and Peter Purves.

  • The Sky at Night

    Astronomers focus on space-related topics, such as artificial satellites, black holes and neutron stars, and cover what is happening in the night sky at the time each edition is being made.
    BBC iPlayer
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 8 September
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad