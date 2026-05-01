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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Number One Fan

    2026

    Thriller

    A TV star is saved from a mugging by a woman who claims to be her biggest admirer, but has an ulterior motive. Thriller, starring Sally Lindsay and Jill Halfpenny
  • Great Korean Railway Journeys

    2026

    Travel

    Documentary

    Travelling by rail across South Korea, Michael Portillo explores one of the world's most successful modern nations, shaped by division, resilience and rapid change
  • The Great Escaper

    2023

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Drama based on a true story, starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson. In 2014, 89-year-old Second World War veteran Bernie Jordan is living in a nursing home with his wife, Rene. When he misses out on joining a trip to Normandy to commemorate the 70th anniversary of D-Day, Bernie decides to make his own way there - much to the alarm of the staff.
  • Mint

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Romantic crime drama about the only daughter of a notorious criminal family searching for love. Starring Emma Laird and Loyle Carner
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Secret Service

    2026

    Thriller

    Drama

    MI6 officer Kate Henderson hunts for a Russian mole within the UK government. Thriller adapted from Tom Bradby's novel, starring Gemma Arterton
  • Escape to Florida

    Travel

    Documentary

    The lives of Brits seeking a fresh start in the Sunshine State
  • Hallelujah

    Comedy

    Comedy, starring Thora Hird as a Salvation Army captain who preaches her own version of hell-fire and damnation
  • Knut: The Viking Emperor

    History

    The life and exploits of Knut the Great, who claimed the crowns of England, Norway and Denmark and forged an unprecedented union between Nordic and Anglo-Saxon lands
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 4 May
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