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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Babies

    Drama

    Drama starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as a couple dealing with the aftermath of losing a pregnancy
  • Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait

    2026

    Documentary

    Through years of heartbreak and resilience, Rory McIlroy's pursuit of the Green Jacket at the Masters becomes a reckoning with legacy and the final step toward completing golf's rarest achievement, the career Grand Slam.
  • The Teacher Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Victoria Hamilton and Alice Grant star as old-school teacher and woke warrior pupil whose clash over modern classroom expectations has shocking and tragic results.
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
  • Farm 999

    2025

    Documentary

    Reality

    Documentary following the Police, Fire and Ambulance services as they attend emergency situations in rural communities. Featuring account from first responders, community members and the farmers at the centre of these emergencies
  • Hunting the Silver Killer

    2025

    Documentary

    News

    In the 1990s, the sleepy town of Wilmslow in Cheshire saw two murder-suicides in the space of three years, and both were elderly married couples, found dead in their beds. Police concluded that in both cases the husbands had killed their wives and then taken their own lives, but could they in fact be double murders? Two former senior coroner's officers who tried to raise concerns over the deaths reveal why they believe there could have beeen a miscarriage of justice, and forensic scientist Angela Gallop and pathologist Dick Shephard take a fresh look at the cases to try and get closer to the truth
  • Dom Chinea's Cornish Workshop

    Documentary

    Lifestyle

    The Repair Shop's Dom Chinea, his wife Maria and their dog Wendy take on the adventure of a lifetime as they swap the commuter bustle of Kent for the wild beauty of West Cornwall.
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 30 March
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