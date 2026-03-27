In the 1990s, the sleepy town of Wilmslow in Cheshire saw two murder-suicides in the space of three years, and both were elderly married couples, found dead in their beds. Police concluded that in both cases the husbands had killed their wives and then taken their own lives, but could they in fact be double murders? Two former senior coroner's officers who tried to raise concerns over the deaths reveal why they believe there could have beeen a miscarriage of justice, and forensic scientist Angela Gallop and pathologist Dick Shephard take a fresh look at the cases to try and get closer to the truth