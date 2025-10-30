Ad

  • Blue Lights

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Grace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
  • Once Upon a Time in Space

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    The story of space exploration, examining the remarkable achievements, tragic losses, left-field experiments, renegade characters and ever-shifting powerplay
  • The Forsytes

    2025

    Drama

    Adaptation of The Forsyte Saga novels by John Galsworthy that follow an upper-class family across generations. Period drama, starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin
  • Tell Me Lies Season 2

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    The one you'll never forget. Toxic love, ruthless ambition and shocking betrayal. A passionate college relationship will have consequences they never could have imagined.
  • Trigger Point Season 3

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Hold your breath… the heart-pounding thriller with Vicky McClure returns. This time, the Met’s bomb disposal experts race against time to stop a perpetrator obsessed with revenge.
  • Wild Cards

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Max and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
  • Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake Season 2

    Documentary and factual

    Across one life-changing summer, Strictly Come Dancing and TOWIE star Pete Wicks immerses himself in the heart-warming and emotional world of dog care at Basildon's Dogs Trust rehoming centre.
  • It: Welcome to Derry

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    Supernatural horror prequel to Stephen King's novel It, starring Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider and Bill Skarsgård
