Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 29 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Blue Lights
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGrace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
- Secrets of the Brain
Documentary and factualJim Al-Khalili takes a deep dive into cutting-edge neuroscience as he explores the inner physics of the brain and how it has been shaped by the laws of nature
- Richard Osman's House of Games Season 9
2025
EntertainmentA group of famous faces go toe-to-toe, testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of fun trivia-based games.
- Politics Live | Conference 2025
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualCoverage of the Labour Party's annual conference at ACC Liverpool
- Trying
2020
Drama
Comedy
15Thirtysomething couple Jason and Nikki learn they will not be able to conceive a child together and pursue adoption in a comedy drama starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.
- Coldwater
2025
Drama
ThrillerA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
- Wild Cards
2025
Drama
ComedyMax and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
- Will & Ralf Should Know Better
Arts and culture
Documentary and factualActors Will Mellor and Ralf Little - friends for over 20 years - are on a laughter-packed mission to discover what aspects of modern life they're getting right but are more often getting wrong.
- Ancient Autopsy
Documentary and factual
HistoryFrom Cleopatra to Genghis Khan, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb uses cutting-edge science and compelling detective work to reveal the truth behind the deaths of history's most famous figures