A quartet of previous winners - Natalie Coleman, Thomas Frake, Chariya Khattiyot and Brin Pirathapan - re-enter the kitchen to compete in a festive culinary showdown. At stake is the golden pan trophy and their reputation. All they need to do is serve up a show-stopping dish fit for royalty, then present two of the best courses they have ever cooked, demonstrating how far they have progressed since they first entered the competition as amateurs. To help them decide the winner, judges Grace Dent and John Torode will be joined by restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles