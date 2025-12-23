Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Apprentice | Episode 1

    2025

    Entertainment

    Part one of two. AJ Odudu, Angela Scanlon, Charlie Hedges, Eddie Kadi, Jake Wood, JB Gill, Kadeena Cox, Matt Morsia, Rob Rinder, Sarah Hadland, Shazia Mirza and Tom Skinner compete to raise money for Children in Need. Lord Sugar splits the celebrities into two teams, under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Mike Soutar, and sends them to Lapland to create their own twist on the classic gingerbread biscuit before producing an advert and jingle, and pitching to retailers. For the first time in Celebrity Apprentice history, the products will be on sale to the public to raise money for Children in Need
  • MasterChef | MasterChef Festive Extravaganza: Champion of Champions

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    A quartet of previous winners - Natalie Coleman, Thomas Frake, Chariya Khattiyot and Brin Pirathapan - re-enter the kitchen to compete in a festive culinary showdown. At stake is the golden pan trophy and their reputation. All they need to do is serve up a show-stopping dish fit for royalty, then present two of the best courses they have ever cooked, demonstrating how far they have progressed since they first entered the competition as amateurs. To help them decide the winner, judges Grace Dent and John Torode will be joined by restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles
  • The Famous Five

    2023

    Children's

    Drama

    PG

    Modern reimagining of Enid Blyton's iconic stories, follows the daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures and remarkable mysteries. Starring Diaana Babnicova and Kip
  • Titanic Sinks Tonight

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    When she left Belfast in April, 1912, Titanic was the most famous ship in the world. Four days into her maiden voyage, the 'unsinkable ship' hit an iceberg in the icy waters of the Atlantic. From the crucial seconds before the collision, to the final moments when the hull sank beneath the waves, this dramatised documentary pieces together the events, minute by minute, to reveal what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on the night of April 14
  • Murder on the Orient Express

    2017

    Drama

    Mystery

    12

    All-star murder mystery starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp. En route from Istanbul to London, luxury train the Orient Express gets stuck in the snow and one of the passengers is found dead. Everyone on board falls under the suspicion of famed detective Hercule Poirot, but who is the culprit?
  • Imagine Season 2021 | Tom Stoppard: A Charmed Life

    2021

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Tom Stoppard is one of the world's leading, funniest and cleverest playwrights. Ever since he hit the ground running in the 1960s with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, there has always been a streak of melancholy beneath the sparkling surface of his work. In this programme from 2021, he recounts his extraordinary life story to Alan Yentob and talks about his 2020 play Leopoldstadt, in which he came full circle and faced up to the pain and loss in his past
  • Classic FM Live: 25th Anniversary Concert

    Music

    A musical extravaganza from the Royal Albert Hall, with Mark Wigglesworth conducting Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in Handel's Zadok the Priest, Parry's Jerusalem and Puccini's great aria Nessun Dorma. There are also performances from guest artists, including bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, composer John Rutter, violinist Esther Abrami, tenor Pene Pati, Classic FM's composer in residence Debbie Wiseman, and Diana Newell, winner of Channel 4's The Piano.
  • Murder at the Post Office

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    A look at the 2010 murder of postmistress Diana Garbutt, re-examining the case against her husband Robin, who was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in 2011
  • A Long Winter

    Arts and culture

    Colm Tóibín's story about love and new love set in the winter of 1880
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 29 December
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The Christmas TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad