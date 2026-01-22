Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

    2026

    Fantasy

    Action

    Fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they travel through Westeros. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell star
  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • One Life

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn. In 1938, young British stockbroker Nicholas Winton visits Prague and becomes involved in an audacious plan to evacuate hundreds of Jewish children before the Nazis close the borders. Decades later, Winton's records of the mission reawaken painful memories of the youngsters he couldn't save - and set him on an unexpected path to laying his ghosts to rest.
  • Clive Myrie's African Adventure

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    The newsreader goes on a journey around the continent, meeting up with old friends, having new adventures and tracing the story of his own ancestry
  • Lynley

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Detective drama based on Elizabeth George's novels, starring Leo Suter as an aristocratic police inspector
  • What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Bickering undead housemates, living the vampire life in suburban Staten Island. There's blood, death and arguing over chores. With Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou.
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Horizon Season 51 | Episode 8

    2015

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    A video diary filmed over two years by Tim Peake, who became the first British astronaut to board the International Space Station. His personal footage details some of the risks and pressures he faced, as well as the rigorous training required to go into space, including replicating spacewalks and training for the physical dangers of weightlessness
  • Craftland

    Arts and culture

    By James Fox. A journey through Britain's lost arts and vanishing trades
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 26 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad