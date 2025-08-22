Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 25 August
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha StoryOn 6 July 1988, fire engulfed Piper Alpha, killing 167 men. With dramatic testimony and emotional interviews, this is the minute-by-minute story of that night and the search for truth.
Jamie: Eat Yourself HealthyJamie Oliver prepares recipes designed to help transform people's health
RidleyRetired Detective Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) gets lured back into service when his former student, Carol Farman, needs his help solving a murder case.
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Fake or Fortune? Season 13 | Episode 6Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould revisit a 2024 episode about a painting by Canadian Impressionist Helen McNicoll. Fiona reveals that a viewer contacted the team to say they were the previous owners of the picture, solving a vital piece of the provenance puzzle. They also discover whether current owner David had chosen to sell it at auction or accept an offer from a collector
The Royal Edinburgh Military TattooHighlights of the event held on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 7Fourteen celebrities - including Rebecca Loos, Louie Spence and Conor Benn - take on the most challenging special forces selection course in the world
Elsbeth Season 2New series. Astute but unconventionl lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni finds herself in a new investigative role in New York City after leaving her successful legal career in Chicago. Crime drama, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the lawyer-turned-detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight.
Stacey Dooley Sleeps OverInvestigative reporter Stacey Dooley aims to find out what life is like in modern Britain by spending 72 hours in the company of a wide range of extraordinary characters and families.
Steve Wright - A CelebrationCoverage of a special event staged in April at the BBC Radio Theatre in London in honour of the broadcaster, who died suddenly in February 2024. The evening was hosted by Vernon Kay and the invited audience included family, friends, production staff, colleagues from across Steve's career, and people who work in the wider creative and media industries