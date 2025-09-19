Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 22 September
- Disease X: Hunting the Next Pandemic
2025
Documentary and factual
TravelVirologist Chris Van Tulleken embarks on a global investigation into the hunt for the pathogen that could trigger the next pandemic and the cutting-edge science developed to tackle it. Known only as Disease X, it is shrouded in uncertainty, with its origin unknown and how it could spread unclear. To uncover what it might be, where it could emerge and what traits it needs to spread, Chris follows the paths of past deadly viruses, visiting the epicentre of the Nipah virus in Malaysia, which inspired the film Contagion, and heading to the frontline of the ongoing bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle in California
- Ancient Autopsy
Documentary and factual
HistoryCutting-edge science, deep dives in the archive, and compelling detective work reveal the truth behind the deaths of legendary ancient figures – from Cleopatra to Genghis Khan
- The Guest
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveThriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
- Policing Paradise
2025
Documentary and factual
News and current affairsDocumentary following police officers in Bermuda, including around 30 from the UK, as they deal with the highs and lows of policing this British Overseas Territory
- Trying
2020
Drama
Comedy
15Thirtysomething couple Jason and Nikki learn they will not be able to conceive a child together and pursue adoption in a comedy drama starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.
- Coldwater
2025
Drama
ThrillerA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
- Wild Cards
2025
Drama
ComedyMax and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
- Task
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAn FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
- Elsbeth
2024
Drama
Crime/detectiveAstute but unconventionl lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni finds herself in a new investigative role in New York City after leaving her successful legal career in Chicago. Crime drama, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the lawyer-turned-detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight
- Thrilling Stories of the Railway
Drama
Crime/detectiveBenedict Cumberbatch reads Victor L Whitechurch's tales about the specialist detective Thorpe Hazell, who uses his locomotive expertise to solve the audacious and ingenious crimes plaguing the Edwardian railways. First broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2008