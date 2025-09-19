Virologist Chris Van Tulleken embarks on a global investigation into the hunt for the pathogen that could trigger the next pandemic and the cutting-edge science developed to tackle it. Known only as Disease X, it is shrouded in uncertainty, with its origin unknown and how it could spread unclear. To uncover what it might be, where it could emerge and what traits it needs to spread, Chris follows the paths of past deadly viruses, visiting the epicentre of the Nipah virus in Malaysia, which inspired the film Contagion, and heading to the frontline of the ongoing bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle in California