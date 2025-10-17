Millions of workers in the UK could lose their jobs because of the artificial intelligence revolution. According to experts the impact on a range of industries could be dramatic, with skilled work particularly affected. As AI develops rapidly, with claims it can outperform humans in most tasks, Dispatches undertakes a bold and unique experiment that pitches human against machine to find out how true that is. Four professionals are invited into a specially-created test centre to compete in a set of identical tasks against their AI counterparts: a GP; a fashion photographer; a trainee solicitor; and a composer. With reputations as well as jobs at stake, who comes out on top - humans or AI?