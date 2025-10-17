Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Forsytes

    2025

    Drama

    Adaptation of The Forsyte Saga novels by John Galsworthy that follow an upper-class family across generations. Period drama, starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin
  • Blue Lights

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Grace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
  • The Secret Letters of Mary Queen of Scots

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    Katie Leung narrates the story of amateur codebreakers Satoshi Tomokiyo, George Lasry and Norbert Biermann who collaborated across continents to decipher a mysterious cache of coded letters from the 1570s and 1580s, discovering they were from Mary, Queen of Scots. The unlocked letters bring new insights into her long years of captivity in Elizabethan England, her power plays, complaints and clandestine methods for communicating with her followers. Set against Mary's dramatic journey - from infant queen, through civil war, abdication and years of captivity - the film examines the lengths Mary went to conceal her words and the ingenuity needed to decode her letters today, even with the help of 21st-century computing
  • Frauds

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    Having spent 10 years in prison, Bert reunites with former partner Sam with an idea for a heist. Crime thriller, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker
  • Dispatches | Will AI Take My Job?

    News and current affairs

    Millions of workers in the UK could lose their jobs because of the artificial intelligence revolution. According to experts the impact on a range of industries could be dramatic, with skilled work particularly affected. As AI develops rapidly, with claims it can outperform humans in most tasks, Dispatches undertakes a bold and unique experiment that pitches human against machine to find out how true that is. Four professionals are invited into a specially-created test centre to compete in a set of identical tasks against their AI counterparts: a GP; a fashion photographer; a trainee solicitor; and a composer. With reputations as well as jobs at stake, who comes out on top - humans or AI?
  • Wild Cards

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Max and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
  • Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake Season 2

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Across one life-changing summer, Strictly Come Dancing and TOWIE star Pete Wicks immerses himself in the heart-warming and emotional world of dog care at Basildon's Dogs Trust rehoming centre.
  • Task

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    An FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 20 October
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad