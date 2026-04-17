Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Mint

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Romantic crime drama about the only daughter of a notorious criminal family searching for love. Starring Emma Laird and Loyle Carner
  • Balamory

    Children's

    Miss Hoolie (Julie Wilson Nimmo) and the gang return for a new series of the popular children's show.
  • Great British Menu Season 21

    2026

    Food

    Lifestyle

    Presented by Andi Oliver, this series celebrates the British movie industry as Britain’s best chefs compete to cook at a blockbuster banquet in Liverpool.
  • Charmain and the Prophet

    Documentary

    Myles Bonnar tries to find out what happened to Charmain Adusah, a single mum from Scotland's east coast who married a Ghanaian preacher and was found dead in a hotel room in 2015
  • Suez: 24 Hours That Broke the British Empire

    Documentary

    History

    The dramatic inside story of 6 November 1956, the final day of the Suez Crisis. A day that changed Britain forever. Exactly as it happened - hour by hour, minute by minute.
  • Egypt with Dan Snow

    Travel

    History

    The historian travels through the country, visiting its most famous cities and sights and exploring the stories of people living along the Nile past and present
  • Funny AF with Kevin Hart

    2026

    Comedy

    Reality

    Kevin Hart travels the country with the help of comedy legends to find the next stand-up superstar - with the winner crowned live by your real-time vote.
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 20 April
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad