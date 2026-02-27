Ad

  • Small Prophets

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    A man whose girlfriend disappeared seven years previously is given a recipe for a potion that helps foretell the future. Comedy written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, starring Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley and Lauren Patel
  • DTF St Louis

    2026

    Comedy

    Black comedy about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, starring David Harbour, Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini
  • Marshals: A Yellowstone Stone Story

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Luke Grimes reprises his role as youngest Dutton son Kayce in a spin-off sequel to Yellowstone created by Spencer Hudnut. Kayce has left behind the internal strife and familial tensions of Yellowstone Ranch to harness his unique skill set as a Navy SEAL and cowboy and uphold the law as part of an elite unit of US Marshals. He serves faithfully alongside Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) in a region full of violence and retribution. The US Marshals balance duty to their families, including Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill), and an oath to protect the citizens of Montana. Kayce draws strength from his close relationship with confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.
  • Paradise Season 2

    2026

    Thriller

    Xavier (Sterling K Brown) searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day.
  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • Panorama | Will Robots Take My Job? - Panorama

    2026

    Documentary

    News

    Reporter Richard Bilton investigates the rise of automation in the workforce, questioning if it will bring freedom from toil or leave millions discarded and impoverished. In Silicon Valley, plans are underway for massive changes in employment, prompting fears that millions of people will be replaced by robots and AI
  • Silent Witness Season 29

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.
  • AI Confidential with Hannah Fry

    2026

    Science and technology

    Documentary

    The mathematician explores stories emerging from the world of AI, meeting individuals whose lives have been transformed for better or worse by this new technology
  • The Lady

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Fact-based crime drama about Jane Andrews, a former royal aide to Sarah Ferguson who was convicted of murder. Starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Natalie Dormer
  • The Essay | Episode 1

    Arts and culture

    Critic and journalist Gillian Reynolds shares her life and times in radio, beginning with her early years on a Liverpool council estate, with the radio an ever-present companion. Memories include her indomitable mother supporting her to get a place at Oxford, as well as her early career in commercial radio in Liverpool
Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 2 March
