Luke Grimes reprises his role as youngest Dutton son Kayce in a spin-off sequel to Yellowstone created by Spencer Hudnut. Kayce has left behind the internal strife and familial tensions of Yellowstone Ranch to harness his unique skill set as a Navy SEAL and cowboy and uphold the law as part of an elite unit of US Marshals. He serves faithfully alongside Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) in a region full of violence and retribution. The US Marshals balance duty to their families, including Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill), and an oath to protect the citizens of Montana. Kayce draws strength from his close relationship with confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.