Documentary following four women who discovered they had each been coercively controlled by the same man, and joined forces to end their nightmare and bring him to justice. Jenni, Natalie, Shannon and Robyn waive their anonymity to tell their story in chilling detail, laying bare the confusion, intricacies and frightening realities of coercive control, and revealing how they became trapped by serial predator and sex abuser Aaron Swan. The film unpicks how he got away with his crimes for so long, despite twice being placed on the sex offender register