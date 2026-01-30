Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Silent Witness Season 29

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is on the trail of a baffling new murder investigation. As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal.
  • Chevalier

    2022

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    As the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Joseph Bologne is vigorously encouraged by his father to achieve excellence in all aspects of his life. Joseph competes against celebrated composer Christoph Gluck for the coveted position of head of the Paris Opera
  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • Vinnie Jones in the Country Season 2

    2024

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones takes on 2,000 acres of West Sussex countryside and a host of over-ambitious farmyard build projects. Over a hectic summer, Vinnie's gang bicker, banter and bond revealing a side to his character never seen before.
  • Panorama | Our Man in Moscow

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    Following a year in the life of the BBC's Russia editor Steve Rosenberg as he navigates the country's geopolitical upheaval. Steve reflects on how the Russia has changed in the 25 years he's been living there and remembers a time after the fall of the Berlin Wall when he hosted the country's Eurovision Song Contest, but now he's mocked on national TV with one pundit describing him as an enemy of the state
  • Lover, Liar, Predator

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    Documentary following four women who discovered they had each been coercively controlled by the same man, and joined forces to end their nightmare and bring him to justice. Jenni, Natalie, Shannon and Robyn waive their anonymity to tell their story in chilling detail, laying bare the confusion, intricacies and frightening realities of coercive control, and revealing how they became trapped by serial predator and sex abuser Aaron Swan. The film unpicks how he got away with his crimes for so long, despite twice being placed on the sex offender register
  • Platoon 24/7: Preparing for War

    Documentary and factual

    Documentary following the 30 soldiers of 13 Platoon from the Army's Rifles Infantry regiment as they learn to live, work, play and deploy together
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

    2026

    Fantasy

    Action

    Fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they travel through Westeros. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell star
  • Constable's Year

    Arts and culture

    By Susan Owens. The story of how artist John Constable's relationship with the seasons shaped his life and art
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 2 February
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad