  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

    2026

    Fantasy

    Fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they travel through Westeros. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell star
  • Arctic Adventure: Ultimate Survival

    Documentary and factual

    In the Arctic Circle, Jason Fox and an elite team of military veterans open up to each other about men’s mental health while taking on one of the world’s toughest ultramarathons
  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • Lynley

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Detective drama based on Elizabeth George's novels, starring Leo Suter as an aristocratic police inspector
  • Lucy Worsley's Victorian Murder Club

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The historian investigates the case of a little-known Victorian serial killer the Thames Torso Murderer, who was operating at the same time as Jack the Ripper and was also never caught. Lucy re-examines leads that were followed and uncovers new ones, and consults with forensic pathologists and psychologists
  • After the Flood Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Picking up a year after the first series, Jo, now a detective, investigates a new case as an unconscious man is found in a burning pile of fly-tipped waste. Jo is under pressure to find the potential killer before more people die.
  • Sandokan

    2025

    Action

    Drama

    Sandokan is a Malaysian pirate who, along with his friend Yanez and their crew, attacks the British forces from his island of Mompracem. During his adventures, he falls in love with Lady Marianna Guillonk, an English-Italian aristocrat.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • Jamie's Feasts for a Fiver

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Want budget-friendly bites bursting with flamboyant flavour? Jamie Oliver's got us sorted, as he shows us how to deliver crowd-pleasing dishes without the hefty price tag.
  • Disordered

    Comedy

    By Magnus Mackintosh. A single father finds his acerbic wit insufficient to counter an unsympathetic health assessor threatening to remove his benefits. Comedy, with Jamie Sives
