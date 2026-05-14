It's not safe to go back into the water in a high-stakes action thriller directed by Tommy Wirkola, which pits one of nature's greatest predators against the residents of a stricken coastal town. A category 5 hurricane hits a close-knit community and creates a huge storm surge that floods streets and businesses. Ill-prepared residents are caught in the devastation but the rising waters are the least of their concerns: voracious sharks are hunting prey in submerged suburbia. Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton, Djimon Hounsou and Whitney Peak hope to avoid becoming fish food.