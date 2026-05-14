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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Thrash

    2026

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    It's not safe to go back into the water in a high-stakes action thriller directed by Tommy Wirkola, which pits one of nature's greatest predators against the residents of a stricken coastal town. A category 5 hurricane hits a close-knit community and creates a huge storm surge that floods streets and businesses. Ill-prepared residents are caught in the devastation but the rising waters are the least of their concerns: voracious sharks are hunting prey in submerged suburbia. Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton, Djimon Hounsou and Whitney Peak hope to avoid becoming fish food.
  • The Cage

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Crime drama, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha as casino employees who catch each other taking money from the safe
  • This Is a Bomb: The Nevada Casino Heist

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    A look at how, in 1980, a booby-trapped bomb accompanied by a $3 million ransom note terrorised a casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  • Believe Me

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Fact-based crime drama about how the victims of serial sex offender John Worboys, known as the Black Cab Rapist, were failed by the system, following their stories as they fight for justice. Starring Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Daniel Mays
  • The Family Next Door

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    A woman tries to solve a mystery and casts suspicion on four neighbouring families. Australian drama, starring Teresa Palmer
  • Canal Boat Diaries

    2019

    Documentary

    Adventure

    Travel series in which Robbie Cumming journeys 300 miles across the Midlands and northern England in a narrowboat.
  • The Conversation
    Two women from different parts of the world, united by a common passion, experience or expertise, share the stories of their lives
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 18 May
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