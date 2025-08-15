Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 18 August
Horizon | Confessions of a Brain SurgeonHenry Marsh was one of Britain's leading neurosurgeons, operating on thousands of patients over a 40-year career, but after retiring he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. As he awaits his own medical results, Henry tries to discover the lessons that can be learnt from a lifetime dedicated to neurosurgery, meeting the families of the patients who died in his care, as well as exploring the impact his work had on those closest to him, He reveals the huge emotional and personal challenges of a job where every day came with life-and-death decisions
The Theory of EverythingBiographical drama starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Based on a memoir by Stephen Hawking's first wife, Jane, this story about the personal and professional life of the renowned scientist follows him from his undergraduate days at Oxford, to the onset of his crippling motor neurone disease and his ground-breaking work in the field of physics.
Michael Mosley: Secrets of the SuperagersMichael travels the world to meet people who seem to defy the normal rules of ageing and learn the secrets and the science behind ageing well
Fake or Fortune? Season 13 | Episode 5Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould return to two portraits of black British women from the 18th and 19th century to discover how recent changes in society have transformed the fortunes of these important artworks. Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce discover that the portrait of Dido Belle has become a star exhibit in multiple important exhibitions, while Two Girls with a Book by Emma Jones has found a new home, on loan to the Tate Gallery in London
Mayfair WitchesSupernatural drama based on the novels by Anne Rice, telling the story of a neurosurgeon who discovers she possesses supernatural abilities and is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Starring Alexandra Daddario
Scams & Scandals | The Great Ticket Rip-OffSteffan Powell delves into the murky world of ticket touts, investigating why the odds are stacked against securing tickets for high-profile events and exposing some of the people raking in thousands of pounds
Matthew Perry: A Hollywood TragedyFriends star Perry's sudden death in October 2023 shocked the world. A known addict, he was found to have ketamine in his system and months later five individuals were charged with illegally supplying him the drug. This documentary explores Perry's rise to fame and his tragic final days with insights from castmates, friends, law enforcement and Perry's own candid accounts
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 7Fourteen celebrities - including Rebecca Loos, Louie Spence and Conor Benn - take on the most challenging special forces selection course in the world
ElsbethAstute but unconventionl lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni finds herself in a new investigative role in New York City after leaving her successful legal career in Chicago. Crime drama, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the lawyer-turned-detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight