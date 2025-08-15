Henry Marsh was one of Britain's leading neurosurgeons, operating on thousands of patients over a 40-year career, but after retiring he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. As he awaits his own medical results, Henry tries to discover the lessons that can be learnt from a lifetime dedicated to neurosurgery, meeting the families of the patients who died in his care, as well as exploring the impact his work had on those closest to him, He reveals the huge emotional and personal challenges of a job where every day came with life-and-death decisions