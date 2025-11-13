Ad

  • The Forsytes

    2025

    Drama

    Adaptation of The Forsyte Saga novels by John Galsworthy that follow an upper-class family across generations. Period drama, starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin
  • Once Upon a Time in Space

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    The story of space exploration, examining the remarkable achievements, tragic losses, left-field experiments, renegade characters and ever-shifting powerplay
  • Leonard and Hungry Paul

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Two unique board-gaming friends meander through leafy suburban life, charting a story about judo, ancient Rome, first loves and the expansion of their social universe. Comedy, starring Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
  • Summerwater

    Drama

    Drama based on the novel by Sarah Moss. A tragic event shakes families at a remote Scottish holiday park
  • Men of the Manosphere

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    James Blake enters the virtual world of manhood, often referred to as the 'manosphere', in search of status, wealth and relationships. He meets three young men who have turned to male social media influencers for guidance and instruction as they seek to better themselves and achieve success in different areas of their lives, both on and offline
  • Inside the World's Most Luxurious Cruises

    Documentary and factual

    Behind-the-scenes on board some of the world's most luxurious cruise ships, featuring a floating art gallery boasting a multi-million-pound collection and how pets are as pampered as their owners on board the Queen Mary 2. A passenger on his first-ever clipper voyage faces his fear of heights to fulfil a childhood dream as he climbs the mast of a tall ship
  • Morse: In the Shallows
    Morse, Lewis and Strange return to their Oxford patch - dealing with a mysterious pair of students who appear to be fish out of water, a Don found dead in the river and an attractive philosopher who pleads with Morse to drop his investigation to save her career. Colin Dexter's Oxford detectives feature in a story devised by former Morse TV writer Alma Cullen, adapted by Richard Stoneman
