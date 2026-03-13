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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Small Prophets

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    A man whose girlfriend disappeared seven years previously is given a recipe for a potion that helps foretell the future. Comedy written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, starring Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley and Lauren Patel
  • Inside the Rage Machine

    2026

    Documentary

    Science and technology

    The BBC's social media investigations correspondent Marianna Spring uncovers the inside story of how social media algorithms designed to connect people have been helping to tear them apart. Insider testimony and whistleblower documents expose a machine thriving on outrage and division as part of a business model, with radicalisation, real-world violence and fractured societies some of the consequences of a system built to shape how users think, feel and see the world
  • Imagine Season 2018 | Tracey Emin: Where Do You Draw the Line?

    2018

    Arts and culture

    Documentary

    Alan Yentob follows the artist over the course of 12 months to chart her creative process, talking about her life to date and how she sees the rest of her career. Tracey discusses her troubled early years in Margate and the series of breakthroughs in the 1990s that saw her become a leading light of the Young British Artists, featuring career-defining work like My Bed and her embroidered tent Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995. Contributors include Nicholas Serota, Jay Jopling, Maria Balshaw and David Dawson
  • Trying Season 3

    2026

    Comedy

    Romance

    All Jason and Nikki want is a baby, but it's the one thing they just can't have. So, they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel think they're ready to be parents?
  • Shed and Buried | Classic Helicopter

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    Henry Cole tackles his biggest project, restoring a Bell 47 helicopter for the 80th Anniversary Flight. It's a race against time to get it off the ground.
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
  • Captain Phillips

    2013

    Documentary

    Drama

    12

    Drama based on a true story, starring Tom Hanks. A tense stand-off ensues between Captain Richard Phillips and Muse, the leader of Somali pirates who hijack his container ship. But both men are also subjected to outside political forces.
  • Secret Sex Lives Of Tyrants

    History

    Examining the sexual power plays, obsessions and abuses that influenced rulers’ reigns - and sometimes the fate of nations
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 16 March

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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