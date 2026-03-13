Alan Yentob follows the artist over the course of 12 months to chart her creative process, talking about her life to date and how she sees the rest of her career. Tracey discusses her troubled early years in Margate and the series of breakthroughs in the 1990s that saw her become a leading light of the Young British Artists, featuring career-defining work like My Bed and her embroidered tent Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995. Contributors include Nicholas Serota, Jay Jopling, Maria Balshaw and David Dawson