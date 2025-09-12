Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 15 September
TwiggyA look at the life and career of the iconic sixties model who exploded onto London's fashion scene overnight at just 15-years-old and went on to epitomise the era. With contributions from Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Joanna Lumley and Brooke Shields
TryingThirtysomething couple Jason and Nikki learn they will not be able to conceive a child together and pursue adoption in a comedy drama starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.
Kevin Costner's The WestAn epic journey through the birth of the American West, examining the relentless competition for land, power, and identity that forged a nation's history, spanning a century of pivotal events
The GuestThriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
The Big CasesA look at major crime stories and court cases in the UK
ColdwaterA man moves his family to a rural Scottish idyll, where their new neighbours harbour a dangerous secret. Thriller, starring Andrew Lincoln
ElsbethAstute but unconventionl lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni finds herself in a new investigative role in New York City after leaving her successful legal career in Chicago. Crime drama, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the lawyer-turned-detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight
TaskAn FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
The Finest Hotel in KabulA sweeping and immersive history of modern Afghanistan, by war correspondent Lyse Doucet