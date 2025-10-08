Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 13 October
- Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake Season 2
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualAcross one life-changing summer, Strictly Come Dancing and TOWIE star Pete Wicks immerses himself in the heart-warming and emotional world of dog care at Basildon's Dogs Trust rehoming centre.
- The Chair Company
2025
Drama
ComedyA man investigates a conspiracy after an embarrassing incident at work. Comedy, starring Tim Robinson
- Blue Lights
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveGrace, Annie and Tommy are now seasoned response officers, but nothing can prepare them for the challenge of taking on an organised crime gang with links to the wealthy elite.
- Wild Cards
2025
Drama
ComedyMax and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
- Why...? | Why Planes Crash
2025
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualDocumentary examining the reasons behind four plane crashes that occurred within a six-month period, resulting in a total of 506 deaths in a disastrous year for aviation. The programme examines a plane skidding off the runway in South Korea, a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC, a commuter jet rolling over on landing in Toronto, and an Air India plane crashing just seconds after take-off
- Dispatches | 999 Undercover: NHS in Crisis - Dispatches
News and current affairs
PGUndercover report from an overstretched 999 control room. With services facing a record level of demand, the programme reveals how patients face dangerous delays and having to choose between waiting for an ambulance or risking making their own way to hospital. Some callers are told an ambulance is being arranged when staff are actually deciding whether they need one. Targets are routinely missed. As winter approaches, Dispatches asks whether the Government is doing enough to fix the crisis in emergency care
- Task
2025
Drama
Crime/detectiveAn FBI agent heads up a task force to tackle a string of drug-house robberies in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Crime drama, starring Mark Ruffalo
- Will & Ralf Should Know Better Season 2
Arts and culture
Documentary and factualActors Will Mellor and Ralf Little - friends for over 20 years - are on a new laughter-packed mission to discover more aspects of modern life they're getting right but are more often getting wrong.
- Winter Well
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualA survival guide to winter, offering advice on how to get through the dark months