Undercover report from an overstretched 999 control room. With services facing a record level of demand, the programme reveals how patients face dangerous delays and having to choose between waiting for an ambulance or risking making their own way to hospital. Some callers are told an ambulance is being arranged when staff are actually deciding whether they need one. Targets are routinely missed. As winter approaches, Dispatches asks whether the Government is doing enough to fix the crisis in emergency care