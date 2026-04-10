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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Miriam Margolyes Made Me Me

    2026

    Documentary

    Reality

    Director Simon Draper set out to make a podcast with actress Miriam Margolyes, but the project soon became sidetracked as he was drawn ever deeper into her orbit. The podcast turned into a chaotic, joyful road trip, revealing Miriam's true legacy isn't just her work, but the lives she has quietly transformed, beginning with the film-maker himself
  • Missed Call

    Thriller

    When a British teenager disappears during a school exchange in southern France, her mother launches her own investigation. Thriller, starring Joanna Scanlan
  • Great Japanese Railway Journeys

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    Michael Portillo heads to Japan for a trip through the country, which launched the Shinkansen bullet train
  • Shift the Thrift

    2026

    Documentary

    Couples scour the UK's charity shops to see if they can make even more money at auction for the items they purchase and raise money for their chosen causes
  • Babies

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama starring Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen as a couple dealing with the aftermath of losing a pregnancy
  • Charmain and the Prophet

    Documentary

    Myles Bonnar tries to find out what happened to Charmain Adusah, a single mum from Scotland's east coast who married a Ghanaian preacher and was found dead in a hotel room in 2015
  • Marshals

    2026

    Action

    Crime/detective

    Ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton leaves the Yellowstone ranch to work with an elite U.S. Marshals team.
  • The Sky at Night Season 2026 | Episode 1

    2026

    Science and technology

    Documentary

    Maggie Aderin and the team return, beginning by exploring the progress of Nasa's Artemis II mission, the first crewed journey back toward the Moon in more than 50 years. It is designed to carry astronauts around the far side and safely home again, marking the furthest human beings will have travelled into space.
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
  • About the Girls

    Documentary

    Catherine Carr talks to teenage girls from across the UK about their experiences of growing up
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 13 April
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