  • Industry Season 4

    2026

    Drama

    Everyone is collateral. The boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy blur in the backstabbing, high pressure, glamorous world of high finance. Starring Myha’la.
  • Red Eye Season 2

    2024

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Jing Lusi and Martin Compston star in the all-action thriller as attacks hit the US Embassy and MI5. Can DS Li and Agent Brodie save a government plane from a deadly plot?
  • Lynley

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Detective drama based on Elizabeth George's novels, starring Leo Suter as an aristocratic police inspector
  • Lucy Worsley's Victorian Murder Club

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The historian investigates the case of a little-known Victorian serial killer the Thames Torso Murderer, who was operating at the same time as Jack the Ripper and was also never caught. Lucy re-examines leads that were followed and uncovers new ones, and consults with forensic pathologists and psychologists
  • Robson Green's Weekend Escapes Season 4

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Travel

    Robson Green once again takes the roads less travelled to explore north east England, the Borders, the Lakes and North Yorkshire to discover why being outdoors is so beneficial.
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Season 8

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Decades of rivalry are tested as 14 British and Australian celebrities from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment go head-to-head, putting individual and national pride on the line
  • The Ring

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Dutch crime thriller, starring Hannah Hoekstra as a lawyer who becomes the target of sexual blackmail from a client after impulsively taking a ring that does not belong to her
  • The Beauty Queen and the Catfish

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    The story of a group of women catfished by someone they believed to be a charming doctor, only to discover the truth was far more twisted
  • The Cyberiad

    Arts and culture

    By Stanislaw Lem. A collection of amusing and thought-provoking stories for the next age
