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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Children of the Blitz

    2026

    Documentary

    History

    The stories of some of the two million British children who were not evacuated during the Second World War, staying at home in towns and cities at risk of being bombed, often to help their families or because their parents couldn't bear to send them away. This documentary features some of the last people who were witness to the reality of the Blitz, with their testimonies offering an intimate, enlightening and moving portrait of wartime Britain through children's eyes
  • Sisu

    2022

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Second World War action thriller starring Jorma Tommila. Finland, late 1944: stoic, battle-worn Aatami Korpi toils in the wild as a lone prospector. While transporting a hefty bounty of gold nuggets, Aatami is accosted by a Nazi platoon who discover his wares. He initially escapes and the Nazis go in hot pursuit, but they soon discover that their prey is no ordinary miner.
  • The Sky at Night Season 2026

    Science and technology

    Documentary

    New run of the popular astronomy series hosted by, among others, Maggie Aderin.
  • Mint

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Romantic crime drama about the only daughter of a notorious criminal family searching for love. Starring Emma Laird and Loyle Carner
  • MasterChef Season 22

    Food

    Lifestyle

    New presenters and judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh take over the kitchen as a fresh batch of home cooks attempt to impress them.
  • Great Central Asian Railway Journeys

    2026

    Travel

    Lifestyle

    Michael Portillo follows the Silk Road, exploring the geographically diverse, ancient yet evolving nation of Uzbekistan - the historic crossroads between east and west.
  • Believe Me

    Drama

    Fact-based crime drama about how the victims of serial sex offender John Worboys, known as the Black Cab Rapist, were failed by the system, following their stories as they fight for justice. Starring Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Daniel Mays
  • Our Tiny Islands Season 2

    Nature

    Documentary

    More tales of remote island life from the hidden havens and scattered sanctuaries that people call home
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 11 May
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