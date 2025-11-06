Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Mr Burton

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey. In 1940s Port Talbot, rugby-loving teen Rich Jenkins expects to follow in the footsteps of his coal-miner dad, an abrasive alcoholic. His talent for drama and poetry is noticed by teacher Philip Burton, who encourages the troubled young lad to nurture his creative soul and overcome his profound self-doubt.
  • The Infinite Explorer with Hannah Fry

    Documentary and factual

    Travel

    The professor explores countries around the world to find the quirks of history and geography that reveal what makes each place truly unique
  • Trigger Point Season 3

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Hold your breath… the heart-pounding thriller with Vicky McClure returns. This time, the Met’s bomb disposal experts race against time to stop a perpetrator obsessed with revenge.
  • Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    Following her arrest in 2019, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack became the target of relentless media scrutiny and in February the following year, she took her own life. A two-part documentary follows Caroline's mother Christine as she explores her daughter's traumatic final months and exposes new information about misrepresentations and the failures of institutions. Members of Caroline's inner circle, who were there, share their memories on camera and beg uncomfortable questions of the decision makers that shaped the presenter's final days
  • Once Upon a Time in Space

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    The story of space exploration, examining the remarkable achievements, tragic losses, left-field experiments, renegade characters and ever-shifting powerplay
  • Trespasses

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • Wild Cards

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Max and Ellis are reassigned as partners on the police force. With Max's charisma and skills as a con woman and Ellis' experience, this unlikely duo has a whole new set of cases to solve.
  • It: Welcome to Derry

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    Supernatural horror prequel to Stephen King's novel It, starring Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider and Bill Skarsgård
  • Father Figuring

    Documentary and factual

    The comedian contemplates becoming a dad, reflecting upon his relationship with his father, who took his own life in prison after being convicted of drugs offences
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 10 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad