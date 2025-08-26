A dangerous gang of cybercriminals brings public services in one area of the UK to a grinding halt. With the clock ticking and a ransom demand of millions of pounds, government cybersecurity officers are sent to the town of Redcar in England to try to protect vulnerable children and elderly residents who rely on support. With exclusive access to some of the key people on the front line of the crisis, investigative journalist Geoff White uncovers the inside story of what happened and follows the trail to discover who might have been behind the attack. Some of the UK’s leading experts warn that many of our public institutions have outdated computer systems, making them an easy target for the cyber-criminals.