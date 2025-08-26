Top 10 Picks of the Day – Monday 1 September
The GuestThriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
I Am Martin ParrA profile of the photographer, who revolutionised his art by inventing a political, humanist and accessible language. The programme follows him on a road trip, his camera trigger finger always at the ready to capture the smallest details of everyday life, and there are interviews with various individuals who have crossed paths with Parr, including close family, fellow photographers, artists and film-makers
Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha StoryOn 6 July 1988, fire engulfed Piper Alpha, killing 167 men. With dramatic testimony and emotional interviews, this is the minute-by-minute story of that night and the search for truth.
Scams & Scandals | Cybersiege: From Russia to RedcarA dangerous gang of cybercriminals brings public services in one area of the UK to a grinding halt. With the clock ticking and a ransom demand of millions of pounds, government cybersecurity officers are sent to the town of Redcar in England to try to protect vulnerable children and elderly residents who rely on support. With exclusive access to some of the key people on the front line of the crisis, investigative journalist Geoff White uncovers the inside story of what happened and follows the trail to discover who might have been behind the attack. Some of the UK’s leading experts warn that many of our public institutions have outdated computer systems, making them an easy target for the cyber-criminals.
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
The InheritanceDevious game starring Elizabeth Hurley and Robert Rinder. Thirteen strangers bid to inherit the fortune of a glamorous benefactor known as The Deceased. But her final requests have a devilish twist...
Jamie: Eat Yourself HealthyJamie Oliver prepares recipes designed to help transform people's health
PigA chef-turned-reclusive-truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. First-time director Michael Sarnoski's drama, starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin
ElsbethAstute but unconventionl lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni finds herself in a new investigative role in New York City after leaving her successful legal career in Chicago. Crime drama, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the lawyer-turned-detective from The Good Wife and The Good Fight
BBC Proms 2025Coverage of the annual concerts