  • The Old Oak

    2023

    Drama

    15

    Drama directed by Ken Loach, starring Dave Turner and Ebla Mari. TJ, the landlord of a small pub in a former mining town, is struggling to keep his business open as the impoverished local community dwindles. When a small influx of Syrian refugees arrives, tensions arise among the locals but TJ forges an unlikely friendship with one of the newcomers, Yara, who helps TJ begin a community kitchen.
  • Bargain Hunt Season 73 | Episode 18

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Entertainment

    Christina Trevanion hosts a special edition themed on radio serial The Archers. Tracy and Jazzer, aka Susie Riddell and Ryan Kelly, take on Lilian and Justin, aka Sunny Ormonde and Simon Williams, at a huge antiques fair in Somerset. Experts Raj Bisram and Thomas Forrester assist the thesps in their endeavours to make the maximum profit on their purchases
  • Tehran - Season 3

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Hugh Laurie joins the third season of this thriller about a hacker-agent on a life-threatening secret mission.
  • Amanda & Alan's Greek Job

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a derelict property on the Greek island of Corfu, intending the finished home to be sold with the proceeds going to charity. While working on the project, the duo embrace the indigenous culture, make new friends and throw themselves into local life
  • Nuremberg

    2025

    Thriller

    Documentary and factual

    15

    A US Army psychiatrist is sent to assess high-ranking Nazi prisoners - most notably Hermann Göring - to decide if they're fit for trial. As the Nuremberg trials begin, he becomes enmeshed in a psychological and legal battle. Director James Vanderbilt's thriller, starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Leo Woodall
  • Radio 3's American Roadtrip

    Music

    Four special programmes from around the US as 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence
