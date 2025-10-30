Ad

  • Frankenstein

    2025

    Drama

    Fantasy

    15

    A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
  • Empire with David Olusoga

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The historian tells the story of the British Empire, from its origins under Elizabeth I to the establishment of colonies in America, the Caribbean and India
  • All Her Fault

    2025

    Mystery

    Thriller

    A woman searches for answers after her son goes missing from a playdate. Mystery thriller based on the book by Andrea Mara, starring Sarah Snook
  • The Last Frontier

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    15

    A plane crash in unforgiving wilderness leads to a daredevil mission on horseback and foot in a gripping survival thriller co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. US Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) enjoys a peaceful pace of life, overseeing law and order in the rugged landscape of Alaska. A prison transport plane crashes in his jurisdiction, unleashing dozens of violent inmates close to the town he has vowed to keep safe. As Frank draws on his experience to respond to the disaster, he begins to suspect that the crash wasn't an accident but the result of a masterfully executed plan that only he can thwart
  • Love+War

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Profile of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lynsey Addario, who risks her life in the male-dominated world of conflict photography, capturing the realities of war
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Comedy

    15

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • Return to Paradise

    Crime/detective

    Australian-born DI Mackenzie Clarke returns from London to her home town of Dolphin Cove to re-join its local police team. Death in Paradise spin-off, starring Anna Samson
  • CrowdScience

    Documentary and factual

    Questions about life, Earth and the universe are presented to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge
