  • Under Salt Marsh

    2026

    Crime/detective

    A teacher who was a detective makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a cold case. Crime drama, starring Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall
  • Death in Paradise Season 15

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    DI Mervin Wilson tackles new mysteries on Saint Marie, while struggling to find his place on the island. Meanwhile, a newly uncovered family connection brings its own challenges.
  • Bird

    2024

    Drama

    15

    Coming-of-age drama starring Nykika Adams, Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski. Lonely twelve-year-old Bailey lives in a squat with her father Bug and half-brother Hunter. Unhappy when her father decides to remarry and alienated by her mother's abusive boyfriend, Bailey seeks solace in her love of birds. By chance she meets a mysterious man named Bird and agrees to help him find his own mother who disappeared many years ago.
  • Amanda & Alan's Greek Job

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a derelict property on the Greek island of Corfu, intending the finished home to be sold with the proceeds going to charity. While working on the project, the duo embrace the indigenous culture, make new friends and throw themselves into local life
  • Tehran Season 3

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Hugh Laurie joins the third season of this thriller about a hacker-agent on a life-threatening secret mission.
  • Nicholas Rossi: Predator on Trial

    2026

    Documentary and factual

    December 2021, a man with Covid wakes up from a coma in a Glasgow hospital surrounded by detectives. They say he is Nicholas Rossi, one of America's most wanted fugitives. He claims to be a disabled academic called Arthur Knight. This is the astonishing story of one of the world's most dangerous conmen and the transatlantic battle for justice.
  • This Cultural Life | Pete Townshend

    Arts and culture

    The songwriter, guitarist and co-founder of the Who talks to John Wilson about his cultural influences, including his parents, who were both musicians. He reveals how his art-school tutor Roy Ascot shaped his approach to his band that was to become the Who and recounts how reading Labyrinths by Jorge Luis Borges opened his imagination and helped him expand his musical storytelling
  • Astrid: Murder in Paris Season 5

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Astrid and Raphaëlle face spies, cults, killers and heartbreak, while the return of Raphaëlle’s nemesis, Lamarck, tests them like never before. In French with subtitles.
  • Heart and Soul

    Documentary and factual

    Lifestyle

    The world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief
