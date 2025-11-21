Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, unveils a provocative genre-bending drama in which the most miserable person on Earth is charged with saving the world from happiness. A virulent contagion sweeps across the globe and transforms every man, woman and child into blissfully content and optimist citizens. The only person who appears to be immune to the pandemic is historical romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). Operating from her base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which she shares with her manager and romantic partner Helen (Miriam Shor), Carol staunchly resists the tidal wave of optimism that has washed over her friends and neighbours. She is humanity's last hope in the battle against endless joy and satisfaction