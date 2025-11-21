Ad

  • The Beatles Anthology

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Music

    12

    The landmark documentary series directed by Geoff Wonfor and Bob Smeaton has been restored and remastered 30 years after its UK broadcast including new audio mixes created by Giles Martin for most of the featured music. The original eight episodes trace the journey of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr from Liverpool to global superstardom. Stories about Beatlemania and the band's euphoric reception in America are interwoven with reflections on their pivotal role in 1960s counterculture. A new ninth episode goes behind the scenes of the series and captured Paul, George and Ringo working on The Anthology between 1994 and 1995 and reminiscing about their shared life
  • The Dog House

    2019

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Documentary set inside Wood Green animal charity, following employees who are committed to matching their homeless canines with potential owners.
  • Pluribus

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, unveils a provocative genre-bending drama in which the most miserable person on Earth is charged with saving the world from happiness. A virulent contagion sweeps across the globe and transforms every man, woman and child into blissfully content and optimist citizens. The only person who appears to be immune to the pandemic is historical romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). Operating from her base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which she shares with her manager and romantic partner Helen (Miriam Shor), Carol staunchly resists the tidal wave of optimism that has washed over her friends and neighbours. She is humanity's last hope in the battle against endless joy and satisfaction
  • Daddy Issues Season 2

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Gemma's coming to terms with life as a mum, while Malcolm’s just thrilled to be a grandad. But a surprise visitor forces Malcolm to confront his past and Gemma to face her future.
  • All Her Fault

    2025

    Mystery

    Thriller

    A woman searches for answers after her son goes missing from a playdate. Mystery thriller based on the book by Andrea Mara, starring Sarah Snook
  • The Last Frontier

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    15

    A plane crash in unforgiving wilderness leads to a daredevil mission on horseback and foot in a gripping survival thriller co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. US Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) enjoys a peaceful pace of life, overseeing law and order in the rugged landscape of Alaska. A prison transport plane crashes in his jurisdiction, unleashing dozens of violent inmates close to the town he has vowed to keep safe. As Frank draws on his experience to respond to the disaster, he begins to suspect that the crash wasn't an accident but the result of a masterfully executed plan that only he can thwart
  • Safe Home

    2023

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Phoebe leaves her job at a law firm and begins work at a family violence centre and she must navigate a path that isn't always clear, and people and events that aren't always as they appear.
  • Mr Waring of the BBC

    Drama

    By Freddie Phillips. It's just after the Second World War and a young entertainer with 'a new line in comedy' lands the leading role in a BBC radio show. Freddie Fox and Robert Bathurst star in this drama, based on archive BBC documents and memoirs, telling the story of an actor whose desire for a better life brought him fame and infamy
