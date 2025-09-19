Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 26 September
- Live Ryder Cup Golf
SportLive coverage of the prestigious men's golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States, which is contested every two years with the venue alternating between the two.
- Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4
Drama
MysteryThe investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, moped rider, wine maker - and part-time forensic scientist.
- The Graham Norton Show Season 33
2025
Drama
ComedyThe multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
- The Newsreader Season 3
2025
Drama
RomanceHelen and Dale are reaching new peaks of success in 1989.
- MasterChef Season 21 | Episode 24
2025
Lifestyle
FoodIn their final challenge, the amateur cooks must serve a three-course menu that delivers in presentation, taste and originality, hoping they will have done enough to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2025. This will no doubt be a tight race as the finalists draw out every ounce of culinary know-how in the hope of coming out on top
- Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping
2025
Comedy
DramaComedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
- Grammy-winning singer and guitarist St Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, joins a full orchestra for this performance at the Royal Albert Hall, with arrangements of some of her best-loved songs. Conductor and arranger Jules Buckley brings the full might of his 60-strong orchestra to revel in arrangements of songs from seven St Vincent albums. Presented by Clara Amfo
- The Paper
2025
Comedy
SitcomA documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
- Free Thinking
Arts and cultureMatthew Sweet and guests look back at the week exploring the ideas shaping people's lives today