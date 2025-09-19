Ad

  • Live Ryder Cup Golf

    Sport

    Live coverage of the prestigious men's golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States, which is contested every two years with the venue alternating between the two.
  • Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4

    Drama

    Mystery

    The investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, moped rider, wine maker - and part-time forensic scientist.
  • The Graham Norton Show Season 33

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    The multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
  • MasterChef Season 21 | Episode 24

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Food

    In their final challenge, the amateur cooks must serve a three-course menu that delivers in presentation, taste and originality, hoping they will have done enough to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2025. This will no doubt be a tight race as the finalists draw out every ounce of culinary know-how in the hope of coming out on top
  • Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Comedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
  • BBC Proms 2025 | St Vincent at the Proms

    Music

    Grammy-winning singer and guitarist St Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, joins a full orchestra for this performance at the Royal Albert Hall, with arrangements of some of her best-loved songs. Conductor and arranger Jules Buckley brings the full might of his 60-strong orchestra to revel in arrangements of songs from seven St Vincent albums. Presented by Clara Amfo
  • The Paper

    2025

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    A documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
  • Free Thinking

    Arts and culture

    Matthew Sweet and guests look back at the week exploring the ideas shaping people's lives today
