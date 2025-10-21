Ad

  • A House of Dynamite

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.
  • Halloween

    1978

    Horror

    Thriller

    X

    Director John Carpenter's ground-breaking horror, starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis. Fifteen years after murdering his sister, Michael Myers escapes from a mental institution and returns to the small town of Haddonfield. Dr Sam Loomis, a psychiatrist who has been treating Michael, races to track him down before he kills again.
  • Shaun the Sheep

    2007

    Children's

    Animation

    U

    British stop-motion animated children's TV series made by Aardman Animations, featuring the character who first appeared in the 1995 Oscar-winning short film A Close Shave.
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Comedy

    15

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • The Graham Norton Show Season 33

    2025

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    The multi-BAFTA award-winning chat show returns, with the biggest stars, the brightest conversation, the best live music and of course the world-famous Big Red Chair.
  • The Last Frontier

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    A plane crash in unforgiving wilderness leads to a daredevil mission on horseback and foot in a gripping survival thriller co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. US Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) enjoys a peaceful pace of life, overseeing law and order in the rugged landscape of Alaska. A prison transport plane crashes in his jurisdiction, unleashing dozens of violent inmates close to the town he has vowed to keep safe. As Frank draws on his experience to respond to the disaster, he begins to suspect that the crash wasn't an accident but the result of a masterfully executed plan that only he can thwart
  • Borderline
    When a woman's body is found on a Northern Irish beach, Detective Boyd investigates
  • Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    12

    Ben Stiller turns the camera on his family to document the onscreen partnership of his parents, comedy actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

    2023

    Horror

    Sci-fi

    15

    Spin-off from the post-apocalyptic horror in which Daryl washes ashore in France, struggling to piece together how he got there and why. Starring Norman Reedus and Clemence Poesy
  • The Likely Lads

    Sitcom

    Radio version of Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais's classic comedy about mismatched mates Terry and Bob. Starring James Bolam and Rodney Bewes
