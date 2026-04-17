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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Half Man

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    Drama exploring brotherhood, violence and the intense fragility of male relationships. Wriiten by and starring Richard Gadd, with Jamie Bell
  • The Neighbourhood

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Graham Norton hosts this reality entertainment show that sees six households move into a Peak District village and compete for a £250,000 prize
  • Extraordinary Portraits Season 5

    2026

    Arts and culture

    Documentary

    Where skills meet stories. Artists create breathtaking portraits of people with incredible personal and powerful stories - creating a picture of modern Britain.
  • The Young Offenders Season 5

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Conor and Jock are back together after a disastrous brush with the law saw them spend jail time on two different continents.
  • The Claudia Winkleman Show

    2026

    Entertainment

    A prime-time talk show that welcomes the biggest names from film, television, music and beyond for lively conversation with a studio audience.
  • For All Mankind Season 5

    2026

    Sci-fi

    Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling "what if" take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families.
  • Great British Menu Season 21 | Episode 29

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Food

    The finalists chosen by judges Tom Kerridge, Lorna McNee and Phil Wang cook a banquet for the big names of the British film industry in Liverpool to decide which of them will be voted 2026's champion of champions. The chefs need to work together to wow the guests with their depth of flavour and flawless presentation
  • Pompeii: The Secret DNA

    History

    Documentary offering a new portrayal of an ancient city often seen as a symbol of Roman sophistication, revealing a deeply divided society marked by extreme inequality, violence and unrest. Combining historical evidence with the latest discoveries, experts retrace the rise and fall of Pompeii, from its introduction as a Roman colony in the 1st century BC to its destruction by Vesuvius in 79AD
  • If Wishes Could Kill

    2026

    Horror

    Thriller

    A mysterious app promises wishes - then starts a countdown to death. As a group of teens becomes entangled, they must break the deadly chain to survive.
  • Short Works

    Arts and culture

    Original stories created for radio
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 24 April
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