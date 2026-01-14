Ad

  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • Amanda & Alan's Greek Job

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a derelict property on the Greek island of Corfu, intending the finished home to be sold with the proceeds going to charity. While working on the project, the duo embrace the indigenous culture, make new friends and throw themselves into local life
  • Tehran Season 3

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Hugh Laurie joins the third season of this thriller about a hacker-agent on a life-threatening secret mission.
  • The Eternal Daughter

    2022

    Drama

    Mystery

    12A

    Gothic drama starring Tilda Swinton. Film-maker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind check into an imposing hotel in the countryside where the latter's family lived during during the Blitz. Julie secretly records her mother's memories of that time for a possible film project, but becomes increasingly unsettled by their stay in this eerie location.
  • Monty Don's Rhineland Gardens

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Monty travels across Europe along the Rhine, uncovering connections between four countries, their culture and their history through their gardens
  • Wonka

    2023

    Action

    Comedy

    PG

    Musical comedy prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Timothée Chalamet. Young Willy Wonka yearns to produce his own confectionary, but finds trouble in the form of a shady cartel of chocolatiers and a mysterious thief.
  • Taskmasterclass

    2024

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Greg Davies sets tasks to a series of celebrity guests, ultimately deciding who wins. Alex Horne helps coax the contestants
  • The Trip

    2010

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Steve Coogan is commissioned to review half a dozen restaurants for a Sunday newspaper and plans the trip with his American girlfriend - only to face the prospect of a week of meals-for-one after she dumps him. So Steve calls old friend Rob Brydon to accompany him, and the pair find themselves debating the big questions of life over a series of delightful dishes. Improvised comedy in which the stars play versions of themselves, directed by Michael Winterbottom
