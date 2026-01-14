Steve Coogan is commissioned to review half a dozen restaurants for a Sunday newspaper and plans the trip with his American girlfriend - only to face the prospect of a week of meals-for-one after she dumps him. So Steve calls old friend Rob Brydon to accompany him, and the pair find themselves debating the big questions of life over a series of delightful dishes. Improvised comedy in which the stars play versions of themselves, directed by Michael Winterbottom