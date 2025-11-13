Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Daddy Issues Season 2

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Gemma's coming to terms with life as a mum, while Malcolm’s just thrilled to be a grandad. But a surprise visitor forces Malcolm to confront his past and Gemma to face her future.
  • Empire with David Olusoga

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The historian tells the story of the British Empire, from its origins under Elizabeth I to the establishment of colonies in America, the Caribbean and India
  • All Her Fault

    2025

    Mystery

    Thriller

    A woman searches for answers after her son goes missing from a playdate. Mystery thriller based on the book by Andrea Mara, starring Sarah Snook
  • Train Dreams

    2025

    Drama

    12A

    Based on Denis Johnson's beloved novella, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century.
  • Pluribus

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, unveils a provocative genre-bending drama in which the most miserable person on Earth is charged with saving the world from happiness. A virulent contagion sweeps across the globe and transforms every man, woman and child into blissfully content and optimist citizens. The only person who appears to be immune to the pandemic is historical romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). Operating from her base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which she shares with her manager and romantic partner Helen (Miriam Shor), Carol staunchly resists the tidal wave of optimism that has washed over her friends and neighbours. She is humanity's last hope in the battle against endless joy and satisfaction
  • The Last Frontier

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    15

    A plane crash in unforgiving wilderness leads to a daredevil mission on horseback and foot in a gripping survival thriller co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. US Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) enjoys a peaceful pace of life, overseeing law and order in the rugged landscape of Alaska. A prison transport plane crashes in his jurisdiction, unleashing dozens of violent inmates close to the town he has vowed to keep safe. As Frank draws on his experience to respond to the disaster, he begins to suspect that the crash wasn't an accident but the result of a masterfully executed plan that only he can thwart
  • Ex Machina

    2014

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    15

    Sci-fi thriller starring Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson. A young software programmer is given the opportunity to spend time at the home of his company's reclusive chairman. But when he arrives he discovers that he will be required to be part of a strange experiment.
  • CrowdScience

    Documentary and factual

    Questions about life, Earth and the universe are presented to researchers hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 21 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad