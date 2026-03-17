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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Peaky Blinders: the Immortal Man

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    The Second World War casts a long shadow over 1940 Birmingham. A direct hit by a German bomb on the Small Arms Factory kills the entire night shift and devastates residents, who openly yearn for the return of Tommy Shelby from self-imposed exile. In his absence, eldest son Duke runs amok with a new generation of gang members. Drama, starring Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson
  • 2026

    2026

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    Get your red noses on. The star-studded, side-splitting night of fun and fundraising, and epic adventures as big names push themselves to the limits. Do something funny for money!
  • In Camera

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Satirical drama starring Nabhaan Rizwan and Amir El-Masry. Struggling London actor Aden is trapped in an absurd cycle of minor roles and failed auditions, pigeonholed and typecast because of his Pakistani heritage. When he takes on a new flatmate, the charismatic, self-promoting fashion guru Conrad, Aden attempts to regain some confidence - with variable results.
  • Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

    2026

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    Each installment of this documentary-style comedy constructs a complete world around one real person who is unaware that everyone around them is an actor and every event they experience has been scripted. Set in a courtroom in the first installment and a company retreat in the second, the series explores ordinary citizens navigating extraordinary situations, ultimately uplifting those around them.
  • The Last Thing He Told Me

    2023

    Mystery

    Romance

    15

    A woman forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.
  • Nobody 2

    2025

    Action

    Comedy

    15

    Former assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a much-needed holiday, but soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a bloodthirsty crime boss. Comedy thriller, starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd
  • Neil Sedaka Says: All You Need Is the Music

    1983

    Music

    A one-man show from 1983 in which the American singer-songwriter performs a diverse range of numbers from his catalogue, from the rock 'n' roll era to a more lyrical age. Songs include Solitaire, Bad Blood, The Hungry Years, Laughter in the Rain and New York City Blues
  • A Dewey Decimal
    Mastermind winner Shaun Wallace investigates the origins and efficiency of the traditional system of library cataloguing, created by American Melvil Dewey more than 140 years ago. Considering its position for the future when internet searches are so common, he visits his local library to test the process. Originally broadcast in 2007
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 20 March
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