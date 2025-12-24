Horror thriller starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Nearly three decades after the outbreak of a devastating rage virus, the British Isles remain in quarantine. Married couple Isla and Jamie, along with their young son, are part of a community living in safety on Lindisfarne. However, Isla is seriously ill, and only one person can help: the mysterious Dr Kelson, who lives on the mainland among the infected.