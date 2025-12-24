Ad

  • Operation Mincemeat

    2022

    Thriller

    War

    12A

    Second World War drama based on a true story, starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald. Britain, 1943: in order to deceive Germany into believing the Allies are going to next invade Greece (rather than Sicily), intelligence officers Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley come up with an incredible plan: a risky variation on the Trojan Horse that, if successful, could change the course of the war.
  • Amanda & Alan's Greek Job

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Documentary and factual

    Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a derelict property on the Greek island of Corfu, intending the finished home to be sold with the proceeds going to charity. While working on the project, the duo embrace the indigenous culture, make new friends and throw themselves into local life
  • 28 Years Later

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Horror thriller starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Nearly three decades after the outbreak of a devastating rage virus, the British Isles remain in quarantine. Married couple Isla and Jamie, along with their young son, are part of a community living in safety on Lindisfarne. However, Isla is seriously ill, and only one person can help: the mysterious Dr Kelson, who lives on the mainland among the infected.
  • Would I Lie to You? Season 19

    2025

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    PG

    The award-winning comedy panel show. Suave host Rob Brydon and lightning-quick team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack encourage their guests to tell the tallest of tales.
  • The Damned Don't Cry

    2023

    Drama

    18

    Drama starring Aïcha Tebbae and Abdellah El Hajjouji. Middle-aged sex worker Fatima-Zahra leads a difficult life, constantly on the move with her teenage son Selim. After a violent encounter, Fatima-Zahra and Selim return to her home village. However, mother and son discover they are not welcome there, and the pair become increasingly estranged as their lives take different, harrowing paths.
  • Taskmaster's New Year Treat

    Comedy

    Entertainment

    Taskmaster Greg Davies and his fiendish elf Alex Horne ring in the new year by tormenting five celebrities with a series of weird, wonderful one-off challenges
  • Tom Read Wilson's Magnificent Journey

    Documentary and factual

    The presenter reimagines the rite of passage once undertaken by 17th, 18th and 19th-century aristocrats on their Grand Tours of Europe. Now, nearly 40 and craving a touch of cultural enlightenment, Tom Read Wilson sets out to follow in their footsteps
  • I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not

    2025

    Comedy

    Documentary and factual

    A profile of the actor and comedian, who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before becoming a film star in the 1980s, but whose career declined amid reports of difficult behaviour
