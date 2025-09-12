Ad

  • Fawlty Towers: The Play

    Recorded at the original West End production based on the beloved comedy series, this special brings together three iconic episodes into a single theatrical experience

  • Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church

    Documentary follows Jimi Hendrix's seminal performance at the 1970 Atlanta Pop Festival, where he played in front of 300,000 people. Featuring interviews with Hendrix and fellow musicians, including Paul McCartney and Mitch Mitchell

  • Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

    Comedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
    Channel 4

  • Chief of War

    Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.
    Apple TV+

  • LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

    There is a cataclysmic disturbance in the Force in a four-part animated comedy adventure directed by Chris Buckley, set in alternate galaxy far, far away. Humble nerf-herder Sig Greebling (voiced by Gaten Matarazzo) unearths a hidden Jedi temple and comes into possession of a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone. The monumental discovery causes the lines between good and evil to intersect and heroes swap places with villains. Sig and brother Dev (Tony Revolori) race against time to restore balance, encountering colourful allies and foes along the way including Darth Jar Jar (Ahmed Best), Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Servo (Michael Cusack) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)
    Disney+

  • Peacemaker Season 2

    The return of the superhero action comedy spin-off from The Suicide Squad movie.
    NOW

  • The Paper

    A documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
    NOW

  • Crackerjack!

    Janet Ellis tells the story of the popular children's TV programme. First broadcast in 1955 with Eamonn Andrews, the variety show ran for nearly 30 years and featured comedy sketches, star guests and games. With contributions from former presenters Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart, Don Maclean and Stu Francis
Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 19 September
