There is a cataclysmic disturbance in the Force in a four-part animated comedy adventure directed by Chris Buckley, set in alternate galaxy far, far away. Humble nerf-herder Sig Greebling (voiced by Gaten Matarazzo) unearths a hidden Jedi temple and comes into possession of a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone. The monumental discovery causes the lines between good and evil to intersect and heroes swap places with villains. Sig and brother Dev (Tony Revolori) race against time to restore balance, encountering colourful allies and foes along the way including Darth Jar Jar (Ahmed Best), Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), Servo (Michael Cusack) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)