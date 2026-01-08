A chronology of clips from the BBC archive giving an overview of Bowie's career from 1964 until his death in 2016, offering a series of snapshots into his rapidly evolving career across music, films and the theatre. Among the many clips are performances for Top of the Pops, The Old Grey Whistle Test and Later with Jools Holland, plus Bowie in interviews about his roles in The Elephant Man, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence and Labyrinth