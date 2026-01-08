Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Traitors Season 4

    2026

    Entertainment

    Nail-biting, award-winning reality series as a group of people play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.
  • Monty Don's Rhineland Gardens

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Monty travels across Europe along the Rhine, uncovering connections between four countries, their culture and their history through their gardens
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama starring Tom Basden, Tim Key and Carey Mulligan. Singer/songwriter Herb McGwyer arrives on a remote Welsh island at the invitation of Charles Heath, a lonely, wealthy eccentric who has offered Herb half a million pounds to play a private gig. But Charles has also hired Herb's former creative partner and ex-girlfriend, Nell Mortimer, reopening old wounds for both musicians.
  • Bowie at the BBC

    Arts and culture

    A chronology of clips from the BBC archive giving an overview of Bowie's career from 1964 until his death in 2016, offering a series of snapshots into his rapidly evolving career across music, films and the theatre. Among the many clips are performances for Top of the Pops, The Old Grey Whistle Test and Later with Jools Holland, plus Bowie in interviews about his roles in The Elephant Man, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence and Labyrinth
  • David Baddiel: Cat Man

    Documentary and factual

    The comedian, writer and lifelong cat devotee embarks on a nationwide journey to meet extraordinary cats and their equally passionate owners, and explore how the pets have worked their way into the hearts of millions, tackling misconceptions and getting to grips with feline philosophy
  • Tehran Season 3

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Hugh Laurie joins the third season of this thriller about a hacker-agent on a life-threatening secret mission.
  • Series 2

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Taciturn police detective Jay Swan relocates to his partner Mary’s birthplace but finds a community in denial about its troubles.
  • Lollipop

    2024

    Drama

    15

    Social drama starring Posy Sterling. Recently released from a short stint in prison, Molly discovers her two young children have been removed from the care of their grandmother and are now with a foster family. While attempting to regain custody, Molly faces an onslaught of obstacles both personal and bureaucratic.
  • Taskmasterclass Season 2

    Entertainment

    It's the weirdest and most wonderful competition on TV. But is there method behind Taskmaster's madness? Greg Davies, Alex Horne and some of their willing victims reveal all. No-naughty-bits version.
  • Friday Night Is Music Night

    Music

    The world's longest-running orchestral music programme on radio, featuring guest artists alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra, broadcast from locations throughout the UK
See more Top 10 Picks of the Day – Friday 16 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad