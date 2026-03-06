Failed actress Lucy Mason is a star employee of the Adore matchmaking agency. She prefers the life of a singleton after her previous relationship with actor John imploded because of his precarious finances. At a client's wedding, Lucy meets the groom's brother, Harry, and politely rebuffs his amorous advances, suggesting he should enrol with Adore. Harry persists and Lucy agrees to go on a date, on condition that he signs up with the agency after their lunchtime liaison. Writer/director Celine Song's romantic comedy, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal