  • The Claudia Winkleman Show

    2026

    Entertainment

    Good vibes, great guests, glorious fringe. Your weekly dose of Claudia‑powered joy, as she has a chat with Hollywood stars, the best of British and her gorgeous studio audience.
  • Death in Paradise Season 15

    2026

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    DI Mervin Wilson tackles new mysteries on Saint Marie, while struggling to find his place on the island. Meanwhile, a newly uncovered family connection brings its own challenges.
  • Big Cats 24/7

    2024

    Nature

    Documentary

    Gordon Buchanan, Anna Dimitriadis and Vianet Djengu embark on a six-month expedition following lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta
  • Girl

    2022

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Déborah Lukumuena and Le'Shantey Bonsu. Young mum Grace tries to keep her daughter Ama safely within the confines of their Glasgow flat at all times. However, when Ama is called back to primary school by the local authority and makes a friend, Grace's anxiety only intensifies.
  • The Affair

    2014

    Drama

    15

    The emotional effects of an extramarital relationship are explored when a married schoolteacher begins an affair with a beautiful waitress on Long Island.
  • The Last Thing He Told Me

    2023

    Mystery

    Romance

    15

    A woman forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.
  • Materialists

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Failed actress Lucy Mason is a star employee of the Adore matchmaking agency. She prefers the life of a singleton after her previous relationship with actor John imploded because of his precarious finances. At a client's wedding, Lucy meets the groom's brother, Harry, and politely rebuffs his amorous advances, suggesting he should enrol with Adore. Harry persists and Lucy agrees to go on a date, on condition that he signs up with the agency after their lunchtime liaison. Writer/director Celine Song's romantic comedy, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal
  • Astrid: Murder in Paris Season 5

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Astrid and Raphaëlle face spies, cults, killers and heartbreak, while the return of Raphaëlle’s nemesis, Lamarck, tests them like never before. In French with subtitles.
  • Heart and Soul

    Lifestyle

    The world's main faiths and the personal side of religious belief
