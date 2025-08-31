Entertainment Shows
The InheritanceDevious game starring Elizabeth Hurley and Robert Rinder. Thirteen strangers bid to inherit the fortune of a glamorous benefactor known as The Deceased. But her final requests have a devilish twist...
007: Road To A MillionSeason two of this adrenaline-charged adventure returns with Brian Cox as the sardonic Controller. Eight pairs of everyday people compete in intense Bond-inspired missions that test their bodies, minds, and relationships. Success brings cash and progress, while failure means facing the deadly new “Killer Question”, where one pair is always eliminated.
Love Is Blind: UKEmma and Matt Willis host another run of the unconventional dating show, which keeps lovelorn contestants hidden from each other until they are ready to go down on bended knee and propose.
The Fortune Hotel Season 2The reality game show hosted by Stephen Mangan returns, as 11 pairs of guests arrive at a luxury Caribbean resort to play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
Destination XRob Brydon hosts as contestants are taken to undisclosed locations across Europe on a coach with blacked-out windows and have to guess where they are. In each location the contestants will face challenges designed to offer clues to their whereabouts and the person who guesses the furthest away from their actual location will leave the competition
Shark! Celebrity Infested WatersLenny Henry, Lucy Punch, Helen George, Rachel Riley, Ade Adepitan, Dougie Poynter and Ross Noble head to the Bahamas to swim with man-eating sharks, with experts Danni Washington and Tristain Guttridge and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder as their mentors
First Dates Season 24Maître d' Fred Sirieix welcomes more singletons as they get acquainted over a meal.
I Kissed a Boy Season 2The boys who like boys are back! Dannii Minogue plays Cupid as ten single boys are matched up and meet for the first time… with a kiss.
Genius GameGame show in which David Tennant guides 11 players with exceptional abilities through a series of mind-bending rounds. Contestants need to work together to be successful in the game, but only one can ultimately win
LOL: Last One Laughing UKTen top UK comedians face off in Jimmy Carr's challenge: make others laugh while keeping a straight face. They'll try everything to crack their opponents, but must never break themselves.